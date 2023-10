Whether you're a K-drama enthusiast or new to the genre, these romantic Korean dramas on OTT platform Netflix will captivate your heart with their intriguing storylines and stellar performances. Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions as you dive into these captivating love stories.

Crash Landing on You

Starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin. A wealthy South Korean heiress and a North Korean soldier find love amidst political tensions and cultural differences.

Descendants of the Sun

Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo star in this romance that blossoms between a talented army captain and a skilled doctor as they face danger while serving in a war-torn country.

Goblin

Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun star in this drama where a centuries-old goblin seeks redemption and true love by forming an unlikely bond with a high school student destined to end his immortal life.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

An emotionally scarred children's book author crosses paths with a psychiatric hospital caregiver, leading to healing and a deep connection. It stars Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji.

My Love from the Star

Kim Soo-hyun, Jun Ji-hyun star in this heartwarming and otherworldly romance where fate brings together an alien who has been stranded on Earth for 400 years and a top actress.

The Heirs

Lee Min-ho, Park Shin-hye star in the story where the lives of privileged high school students entangle as they navigate love, rivalry, family expectations, and the pursuit of their dreams.

While You Were Sleeping

A young woman with the ability to foresee future events in her dreams teams up with a prosecutor to prevent tragic incidents from occurring. It stars Lee Jong-suk, Bae Suzy.

Reply 1988

Set in the late 1980s, this heartwarming series starring Lee Hye-ri, Park Bo-gum, follows the lives of five childhood friends and their families as they experience love, friendship, and growing up.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

The narcissistic vice chairman of a company realizes his true feelings for his competent secretary after she decides to quit her job. It stars Park Seo-joon, Park Min-young.

You're Beautiful

A talented nun-in-training disguises herself as her twin brother and joins a popular boy band, leading to complicated relationships and unexpected romance in this heart-warming story with Jang Keun-suk, Park Shin-hye. For more entertainment news, watch this space.