When it comes to exceptional actress talents in Bollywood, one name that tops the list is Deepika Padukone. She's loved by many for her compelling roles and impacting performances. On Deepika Padukone's birthday today (January 5), here's your go-to guide to enjoy quality cinema, highlighting some of her best works and where to watch them online on OTT.

1. Piku

In this heart-touching tale, Deepika Padukone transforms into Piku, a determined, self-reliant woman tending to her elderly father. With Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan as co-stars, Piku can be enjoyed on Amazon Prime Video.

Padmaavat

Padmaavat showcases Deepika in a remarkable depiction of Rani Padmavati. Alongside Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Deepika's performance was critically admired. Padmaavat can be found on Netflix.

3. Tamasha

Joining forces with Ranbir Kapoor in Tamasha, Deepika explores the fascinating connection between two individuals who cross paths in Corsica. This film is accessible on Netflix.

4. Cocktail

Proving her versatility, Deepika stole hearts with her role as Veronica, a carefree spirit entangled in a love triangle, in the romantic comedy-drama Cocktail. Co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty, it's available on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Chennai Express

In this action-comedy, Deepika pairs up with Shah Rukh Khan in a story that revolves around love and cultural difference. Chennai Express can be streamed on Netflix.

These are just glimpses of the stellar performances Deepika Padukone has presented in her career. Other memorable roles include Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Chhapaak among others.

Indulging in these movies not only offers a taste of Deepika's expertise and ability but also makes for fantastic cinema experiences. So, pop some popcorn, settle in, and delight in these impressive pieces of work on your preferred online streaming platforms.