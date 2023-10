The weekend is here, and many have holidays due to Durga Puja 2023 and Dussehra. While some would be out celebrating, others would like to be indoors especially in this hot and sultry weather. People who love OTT content will tune into Netflix, Prime Video, Disney and Hotstar to watch the latest web series. Given the burgeoning space in the country, there is just too much to watch on all OTT platforms. Here is a recommendation on what you can watch over the weekend. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 actress Amruta Subhash reveals Anurag Kashyap's team asked for period dates while filming Sacred Games

Korean dramas

Korean dramas have captured the minds of Indian audience with their stories, romance and thrill quotient. Also, the show are made on lavish budget and are technically sound. From themes like office romances to suspense movies they have a wide spectrum for audiences. There is also a wide choice of thriller movies from Korea on Netflix and Prime Video.

Thriller/Mystery movies

We have seen how well mystery movies and series are received on OTT. All the platforms whether they are global or Indian cater to this genre. Indians simply love stories of crime, suspense and thrill. Of late, we saw how successful Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan was on OTT. Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video have great number of choices in the genre.

Family dramas

Indians have a good family drama and it is evident from success of Bollywood and South Indian movies. We have films like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani on Prime Video, and also a show like Gulmohor. Here are some family dramas you will love to watch

Crime thriller series

India simply loves its crime thriller series. Also, we are making some really good shows like Sacred Games, Asur 2, Kohrra, Dahaad, CAT to name a few. The action, emotion and suspense of crime thriller series make them perfect for binge watch.

Political dramas

Political dramas make for a compelling watch for many. Yes, you might need to be aware of the milieu of a region to gauge them better.