With so many options to choose from on various OTT platforms, it always is a tricky affair to pick what to watch and what to ditch. Especially when it comes to Korean dramas or K-Dramas. These are gaining popularity and there are so many available in various genres that it becomes difficult to choose from. But we got you covered. Here’s looking at the best of fantasy K-dramas on OTT that will surely transport you to another world. Check BL OTT recommendations.

Goblin (Netflix): A 939-year-old immortal goblin who is looking for his human bride to end his cursed existence meets a cheerful high school student who claims to be his destined partner. But their romance is complicated by a grim reaper who has a mysterious connection to both of them.

Hotel Del Luna (Netflix): The owner of a mystical hotel that caters to the dead is a beautiful but ill-tempered woman who has been cursed for a thousand years. She hires a human manager who is the only one who can see her true face and helps her resolve the grudges of her ghostly guests.

The King: Eternal Monarch (Netflix): A modern-day emperor of a parallel universe where Korea is a constitutional monarchy crosses over to another world where Korea is a democracy. He teams up with a detective who looks like his dead first love to stop a traitor who wants to destroy both worlds.

The Uncanny Counter (Netflix): A group of demon hunters who work at a noodle shop use their special abilities to fight evil spirits that possess humans and cause crimes. They are joined by a high school student who survives a car accident and gains the power to detect and exorcise demons.

Arthdal Chronicles (Netflix): A historical fantasy drama that tells the stories of the inhabitants of Arthdal, an ancient city that is the centre of power and civilization. The drama follows the lives of a warrior who dreams of becoming the king of Arthdal, a woman who is the last survivor of a cursed tribe, and a nobleman who is the son of a traitor.

A modern spin on the classic novel Journey to the West, the drama follows the adventures of a powerful but mischievous monkey king who is freed from his imprisonment by a human woman who can see spirits. Together, they face various dangers and enemies as they try to end an evil prophecy.

Memories of the Alhambra (Netflix): A CEO of an investment company travels to Granada, Spain, to meet the creator of an innovative augmented reality game that is based on the medieval history of Alhambra. He gets involved in a mysterious incident that blurs the line between reality and fantasy.

My Love from the Star (MX Player): An alien who landed on Earth 400 years ago during the Joseon Dynasty falls in love with a top actress in the modern era. He tries to protect her from various threats while hiding his true identity and preparing for his return to his home planet.