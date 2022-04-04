Shriya Pilgaonkar, Varun Mitra, Seema Khan, , Poonam Pandey and others are among the top newsmakers of today from OTT. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra to star in legal drama Guilty Minds, Seema Khan teases the return of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, John Abraham on OTT and other such stories are a part of our trending OTT news. So read on to know more about our OTT newsmakers of the day. Also Read - BTS x Grammys 2022: Kim Taehyung shares his moments with Lady Gaga on stage refers to her as his 'Jazz Queen'

Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra to star in legal drama Guilty Minds

Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra will be seen in Amazon Prime’s legal drama Guilty Minds. Created and directed by Shefalii Bhsuhan, it will also star Namrata Sheth, , , , and among others. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Nora Fatehi, Urfi Javed and more celebs who reminded desis of the Kardashian sisters [VIEW PICS]

Seema Khan teases the return of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

Seema Khan took to Instagram to share a picture with Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor. They will be seen in the new season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Also Read - Jersey Trailer 2 Launch: Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor attend upcoming movie 'Jersey' trailer launch in full style! Watch the video to know more details!

apologises to all Muslims after calling Zeeshan Khan 'terrorist'

Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohatgi had called Zeeshan Khan a terrorist. She has apologised for it.

Read the full story here: Payal Rohatgi apologises to all Muslims after calling Zeeshan Khan 'terrorist'

Poonam Pandey breaks down on Lock Upp

Poonam Pandey cried on Lock Upp. She was sad about her marriage not being successful.

Read the full story here: Poonam Pandey breaks down on Lock Upp

John Abraham on his OTT debut: ‘It’s difficult’

In an interview with Indian Express, John Abraham said that OTT doesn’t interest him for the price offered. He said that he wants to concentrate on the big screen.