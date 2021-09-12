With another day winding up, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Divya Agarwal breaking down on Bigg Boss OTT and Neha Bhasin taking a dig at Raqesh Bapat to Shah Rukh Khan's OTT debut the Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales trailer and Tovino Thomas' Kaane Kaane teaser and release date – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: #AudienceLovesDivya trends after housemates names Divya Agarwal 'the weakest contestant' and she breaks down – view twitter reactions

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 11th September 2021:

Shah Rukh Khan's OTT debut

Taking to his official Twitter handle, posted a video, where you can see the customary massive crowds gathered below his palatial mansion, but the conversation soon makes a detour toward how several other big stars are cashing in on the OTT bandwagon and he's being left behind.

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales trailer

Disney+ Hotstar has debuted the trailer for Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales, the all-new scary special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group that will have fans ready for a frighteningly fun Halloween. The special premieres on 1st October. Watch the Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales trailer below:

Tovino Thomas' Kaane Kaane teaser and release date

Sony LIV has dropped the teaser of Malayalam movie Kaane Kaane, starring Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Shruti Ramachandran. The movie, which marks the reunion of writers Bobby and Sanjay with Director Manu Ashokan, premieres on 17th September and signals the Malayalam debut of the OTT platform. Watch the Kaane Kaane teaser below:

Divya Agarwal breaks down in the Bigg Boss OTT house

Netizens questioned why Pratik Sehajal and keep getting leeway while also wondering why Shamita and keep targetting Divya Agarwal, and why Shamita has an issue with Raqesh Bapat, who she's attracted to, supporting Divya when the latter, too, has always stood by him since day one.

Neha Bhasin taking a dig at Raqesh Bapat on Bigg Boss OTT

Today's episode of Bigg Boss OTT centred on Neha Bhasin taking multiple digs at Raqesh Bapat while rumoured flame Shamita Shetty wished that he opened up more to her, eventually making a shocking revelation about her past.

