Trending OTT News Today: Suriya's Jai Bhim release date announced, Break Point gets thumbs up, Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page teams up with Russo Brothers for Netflix

The world of OTT has captured our imagination like never before. The latest news is that Suriya's Jai Bhim is coming on Amazon Prime Video India. Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page is teaming up with the Russo Brothers for a heist film. Here is what you need to know...

Jai Bhim

Suriya has announced that his social drama Jai Bhim will be coming on November 2, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video India. In the movie, he plays the part of a public prosecutor who fights for the justice of a tribal woman. The film is based on a legal battle that happened in the year 1993. He plays the part of a lawyer inspired by Chandru who took on this fight for the lady. Suriya's Soorarai Pottru had also released on Amazon Prime Video. It was one of the best films to come out of India last year. Prakash Raj is also a part of the film.

Break Point Review

The web show Break Point came out today on Zee 5. Directed by Nitish and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari it traces the journey of India's iconic tennis duo Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. It is produced by Collective Artists Network.

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page to team up with the Russo Brothers

The big news is that Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page is going to work again with Netflix. This time it is a heist film to be made by Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War game. It is going to be directed by Noah Hawley. He has earlier worked on Fargo and Legion. Page will also be producing it on executive basis.