From the soulful Gehraiyaan title track and Siddhant Chaturvedi revealing how Gehraiyaan has made him face his fears to the gritty Raktanchal 2 trailer, and Kangana Ranaut and Dulquer Salmaan's OTT debuts; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the web world today.

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 1st February 2021:

Soulful Gehraiyaan title track

The soothing melody of Gehraiyaan's title track has already won hearts with the short glimpse that was released with the film’s teaser. The full song which is out now is the perfect musical ode to love and longing. Also Read - Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra grooving on Pinga meets Mario Bros edit is just brilliant – watch video

Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals how Gehraiyaan has made him face his fears

Opening about his character in Gehraiyaan, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared, “Shooting for a film like Gehariyaan has made me face my fears, which in turn has helped me grow as a performer and a person. It made me look beyond my hydrophobia, and expand my horizons, and explore an untapped version of myself.”

Gritty Raktanchal 2 trailer

The Raktanchal 2 trailer highlights how political equations are about to change as these power-hungry adversaries set their eyes on becoming the new CM. Ramanand Rai, a senior politician, has powerful competition from Waseem Khan who was one of the big tender mafias of Purvanchal and has now entered active politics, while Sarawasti Devi – a sole woman representative of the state – also wants to stake claim to the coveted CM chair. Suddenly, one day, the media announces Vijay Singh is alive which throws everyone’s plans off track. TDirected by Ritam Srivastav, the second season of Raktanchal comprises nine episodes, stars , Kranti Prakash Jha, , Mahie Gill, and Soundarya Sharma. It begins streaming 11th February on MX Player. Watch the Raktanchal 2 trailer above...

Kangana Ranaut's OTT debut

is all set to announce the biggest and most fearless reality show ever on Indian TV or the digital space, and reportedly, will be hosting it.

Dulquer Salmaan's OTT debut

is all set to foray into the digital world with Raj and DK's upcoming show, Guns & Gulaab. The show will also have and Adarsh Gourav.

