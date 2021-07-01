Trending OTT News Today: Fahadh Faasil's Malik release date announced, Camilla Cabello's Cindrella first look out and more

A lot has happened in the world of OTT. News is out that Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera is coming on Amazon Prime Video after release in theatres. The date for Fahadh Faasil's Malik is also out.

Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera to come on Amazon Prime Video

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's Shamshera is going to release on Amazon Prime Video after getting a theatrical release. The film is an historical action thriller. Vaani Kapoor is the leading lady of the movie. Amazon Prime Video has bagged the rights.

Fahadh Faasil's Malik release date out

Well, Fahadh Faasil spoke at length about how he feels about Malik coming on an OTT platform but it kind of looks inevitable. Amazon Prime Video has announced that it is coming on July 15, 2021. The streaming platform is picking many movies from the South. Prithviraj Sukumaran's Cold Case has come on the platform. In his note, Fahadh Faasil has written, "With a heavy heart, the director, the producer, all the technicians and rest of us cast have opted for an OTT release for our very ambitious project, Malik. Each and everyone associated with Malik has put in over a years time to bring this project together. Unlike my recent OTT releases which were planned for home viewing right from the beginning, Malik was designed for a theatrical experience and it was the only film I had ready when theatres would open to 100%. The decision has been collective and I personally request everyone to see it in the best interest of the film."

Camilla Cabello's Cinderella First Look Out

The trailer of Camilla Cabello's Cinderella is out. And it looks so good. Bill Porter who plays the fairy godmother also makes a brief appearance. The film is coming on Amazon Prime Video from September 3, 2021. The movie has been written by Kay Cannon. Handsome actor Nicholas Galitzine plays the lead role. The supporting cast includes Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan and Minnie Driver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicholas Galitzine (@nicholasgalitzine)

The Chair First Teaser Out

The Chair that has Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh in the lead will stream on Netflix from August 30. The story is about Oh as Professor Ji-Yoon Kim at a small university. Amanda Peet is the creator of the show along with her husband David Benioff.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

So, this was a round-up of all the main news from the world of OTT.