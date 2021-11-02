Trending OTT News Today: Rinzing Denzongpa's Squad trailer is exciting, The Book of Boba Fett's trailer is a dream for Star Wars fans and more

From the theatrical and OTT slates this Diwali to Rinzing Denzongpa's Squad trailer, The Book of Boba Fett trailer and Adulting season 3 trailer; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today