For a movie-buff, it's always about keeping an eye out for the exciting new releases headed our way during the festive season. So, if you're one of said movie-buffs, then we've got you covered with the complete list of new OTT releases set to premiere this Diwali.

Diwali's theatrical slate

For a movie-buff, it's always about keeping an eye out for the exciting new releases headed our way during the festive season. So, if you're one of said movie-buffs, then we've got you covered with the complete list of new OTT releases set to premiere this Diwali.

Rinzing Denzongpa's Squad trailer

Squad marks the debut of actors Rinzing Denzongpa (legendary actor Danny Denzogpa's son) and Malvika Raaj. The trailer shows a glimpse of the incredible action sequences which involve a MIG 8, helicopter chases and 400 soldiers in an intense climax scene. It also portrays the emotional bond between Rinzing and the child artist, Dishita Jain, which is one of the main plots of the movie. Encapsulating the plot of the movie in a line, “Iss baar ladai desh ke liye nahi, desh ke beti ke liye hain.” Produced, directed and Written by Nilesh Sahay, Squad also stars , Mohan Kapur, Amit Gaur and Tanisha Dhillon amongst others, and revolves around the battle between the nations’ special forces, with a little girl at the centre of it who has lost everyone in her life. Watch the Squad trailer above...

The Book of Boba Fett trailer

Disney+ Hotstar has debuted the exciting, action-packed trailer of The Book of Boba Fett, a new web series launching on December 29. The Book of Boba Fett,” a new Star Wars adventure, teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The show stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. , Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. Watch The Book of Boba Fett traler above...

Adulting season 3 trailer

Adulting season 3, starring Aisha Ahmed and Yashaswini Dayama, will premiere on 12th November 2021, exclusively on Amazon miniTV. As showcased in the trailer, the new season centres on a coming-of-age story about two young women trying to handle the responsibilities of being independent adults in the fast-paced, urban bustle of Mumbai. Watch the Adulting season 3 trailer above...

Diwali's OTT slate

As November 2021 arrives with a bang, here is a list of new OTT shows and movies that will be released on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and more platforms this month.

