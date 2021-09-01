As we get ready to plough through another, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From 's mega deal with Netflix and Richa Chadha's jaw-dropping prep for Candy to Billie Eilish rekindling drive-in magic, a warning given before 's entry on Bigg Boss OTT and Bhoot Police's Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai song teaser – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today... Also Read - ED sources reveal that conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar would send Jacqueline Fernandez expensive flowers and chocolates — details inside

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 1st September 2021:

Richa Chadha's jaw-dropping prep for Candy

Richa Chadha will be seen next in Voot Select’s original web series, Candy, where she will be donning the avatar of a cop for the first time. The show will also have as the parallel lead and is helmed by Ashish R. Shukla. Richa is known for portraying ballsy roles on screen and she always makes her presence felt through strong and crucial characters. The series has a mix of suspense and mystery where Richa will be seen investigating sinister murders in a school in a small hilly town. Opening up on the prep for her character, Richa Chadha said, “Portraying the role of a cop was not easy. It demanded a very different mental make up. I was lucky enough to hang out with some female cops and understand the dual pressures of managing the needs of the family in the Indian social set up, and working as a law enforcer.” Also Read - Money Heist Part 5, Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Helmet, Tuck Jagdish and more exciting September 2021 OTT releases that deserve a spot on your WHAT TO WATCH list

Billie Eilish rekindling drive-in magic

Grammy award-winning and chart-topping artist Billie Eilish made it a one-of-a-kind, drive-in screening of Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles at The Grove yesterday evening, Monday, 30th August 30, a landmark L.A. location and a fitting ode to the Disney+ Hotstar original film. The old-Hollywood themed, drive-through experience included socially distanced photo opportunities, performers, and dinner. The evening included a live performance from the Los Angeles Philharmonic playing five songs off Eilish’s brand-new album, Happier Than Ever. Watch scene from the concert film featuring Billie Eilish's song Oxytocin below: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Netflix launches Call My Agent Bollywood, Vikramaditya Motwane resumes Stardust with Aditi Rao Hydari, Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police is foot-tapping and more

Warning given before Nia Sharma's entry on Bigg Boss OTT

Nia Sharma is entering the Bigg Boss OTT house as a wild card contestant today, 1st September, and her BFF, Reyhna Pandit, has issued a huge warning for all the other contestants on the -hosted reality show.

Bhoot Police's Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai song teaser

After launching the posters, trailer and title song, Aye Aye Bhoot Police, the makers of of Bhoot Police have now released the teaser of the movie's next track, Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai, a romantic number, featuring and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and , and composed by Sachin Jigar, with lyrics penned by Priya Saraiya. Watch the Bhoot Police's Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai song teaser below:

Farhan Akhtar's mega deal with Netflix

Netflix today, 1st September, announced a strategic multi-year partnership with and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, the banner behind classics such as Dil Chahta Hai along with , , Lakshya and the Don franchise. As a part of the pact, Excel Entertainment will produce a variety of stories under its web series banner, Excel Media & Entertainment, for Netflix, commencing with two projects tentatively titled Dabba Cartel and Queen of the Hill.