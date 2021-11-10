As we look back at the good, bad and ugly that occurred over the course of another eventful day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Sooryavanshi's whopping Netflix deal and Vicky Kaushal teaming up with Bear Grylls to ZEE5 announcing Sutliyan, Squid Game 2's confirmation and Squid Game's insane monetary return for Netflix – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal teaser: The Uri star keeps his 'JOSH HIGH' as he faces sharks and his secret biggest fear

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 10th November 2021:

Sooryavanshi's whopping Netflix deal

Coupled with the money that is minting at the box office and its satellite rights, the OTT deal on Netflix has more than ensured that the makers of the and starrer will be laughing all the way to the bank. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj costar Manushi Chhillar shows off her flawless bikini bod as she sets the mood right in the Maldives – view pics

Read the full story here: Sooryavanshi sold to Netflix for this WHOPPING amount; will stream on the OTT platform from this date? Also Read - Sooryavanshi box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty's film sails into 100-crore club; eyes 120+ crore week 1 domestically

Vicky Kaushal teams up with Bear Grylls

The teaser for the special Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and episode has dropped, with the Uri star offering a glimpse of how he needs to keep his 'josh high' (yes, he also says as much) in order to face sharks, crabs stuck on his foot, eating said crabs in the raw and also his secret biggest fear.

Read the full story here: Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal teaser - The Uri star keeps his 'JOSH HIGH' as he faces sharks and his secret biggest fear

ZEE5 announces Sutliyan

Directed by Shree Narrayan Singh, ZEE5's Sutliyan, which revolves around a family where the adult children return to their ancestral home in Bhopal, stars Ayesha Raza, , and Plabita Borthakur in pivotal roles.

Read the full story here: Move over dark and twisted content on OTT; Ayesha Raza, Shiv Pandit, Vivaan Shah's web series Sutliyan on ZEE5 promises to touch your heart

Squid Game 2 confirmed

With no word coming either from Netflix or the makers of Squid Game, chatter of when there'll be a season 2, if at all, had reached a fever pitch. Well, thankfully, the wait is over as the creator of the smash hit web series himself, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has now officially confirmed Squid Game season 2.

Read the full story here: Squid Game 2 OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk; REVEALS which characters will return

Squid Game's insane monetary return for Netflix

Squid Game is bossing several all-time famous web series on OTT platforms. In fact, if reports are to be believed, then the smash hit Netflix series has filled Netflix's coffers to a point where the returns can easily be compared with the box office collections of some the biggest Hollywood blockbusters.

Read the full story here: Squid Game makes money equal to Avengers level box office collections; leaves Money Heist, Bridgerton or any other Netflix show in history far behind