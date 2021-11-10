Trending OTT News Today: Sooryavanshi's whopping Netflix deal, Squid Game 2 confirmed, Vicky Kaushal teams up with Bear Grylls and more

From Sooryavanshi's whopping Netflix deal and Vicky Kaushal teaming up with Bear Grylls to ZEE5 announcing Sutliyan, Squid Game 2's confirmation and Squid Game's insane monetary return for Netflix; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...