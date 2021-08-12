Trending OTT News Today: Pratik Sehajpal-Akshara Singh win captaincy in Bigg Boss OTT, Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket heads for an OTT release and more

With the door being shut on yet another day that buzzed with several eventful developments, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket headed for an OTT release and Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh winning captaincy in Bigg Boss OTT to Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kuruthi being leaked, Sanya Malhotra reveals her dream man and Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recalling their toughest scenes in Shershaah – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 5th July 2021:

Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket headed for an OTT release

As per sources, after Haseen Dillruba, starrer Rashmi Rocket is all set to release directly on OTT. Reportedly, the film, which is directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by RSVP, has been sold for a whopping Rs 58 crore.

Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh win captaincy on Bigg Boss OTT

After her entry, Sima Taparia has been setting up the contestants with each other and also gave rankings to the already made connections in the house. Sima Taparia felt Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh had a strong connection and gave them first position. Hence, Pratik and Akshara won the captaincy and became the first Boss Man and Boss Lady of the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kuruthi being leaked

Despite films being widely available on many OTT platforms, filmmakers are still facing the trouble of piracy. Notorious websites like Tamilrockerz, Movierulz and more are still engaging in piracy creating trouble for the film industry. Not just Bollywood films, even the South Film Industry is dealing with the nuisance of such notorious websites who put up films online for free download. The latest film to have fallen prey to piracy is 's Kuruthi.

Sanya Malhotra reveals her dream man

In the upcoming episode of Voot's Feet Up With The Stars, hosted by Malini Agarwal, actor Sanya Malhotra will make an appearance and talk about many unknown facts about herself. The episode will stream on Friday, 13th August 2021, only on Voot. In conversation with host Malini Agarwal, Sanya reveals about her tattoos, post lockdown places that she'd like to visit, qualities that she is seeking in her partner, the importance of meditation and much more. Sanya Malhotra will also be seen playing fun interactive games with the host.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advanin recall their toughest scenes in Shershaah

We wondered how difficult it must have been for Shershaah pair Sidharth Malhotra and to detach themselves from their the real characters they were enacting in reel life, and how overwhelming it must have been to thrust themselves into such scenarios even if only on camera, and asked them the same in an exclusive interview.

