From the new Stranger Things 4 trailer and Lock Upp contestants Mandana Karimi-Saisha Shinde's viral kiss to Yash's superhit movies to check out on OTT platforms before KGF 2 and Voot announcing Brochara season 2 and Baked - Teen Tidaga, Sab Bigada season 3

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 12th April 2021:

New Stranger Things 4 trailer

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down. Watch the Stranger Things season 4 trailer above... Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Fan threatens to sue BTS member Suga, Britney Spears announces pregnancy and more

Lock Upp contestants Mandana Karimi-Saisha Shinde's viral kiss

Lock Upp contestant has become the talk of the town of late. It comes after her shocking revelations about her secret affair with a Bollywood director. And now, her clip of kissing fellow participant Saisha Shinde on the lips has caught the attention of the masses. Also Read - Before KGF 2, check out superhit Yash movies like Rocky, Rajadhani, Santhu Straight Forward and more on ZEE5, Sony LIV and other OTT platforms

Yash's superhit movies to check out on OTT platforms before KGF 2

If you're among the unlucky lot who couldn't get tickets to KGF 2 on day 1, then you've landed at the right place as we've decided to take a trip down memory with the best Yash movies that can be binge-watched right now on OTT platforms.

Voot announcing Brochara season 2

Directed by Simarpreet Singh, Brochara is a slice-of-life show which explores the bromance between four friends – Dhiren, Kanan, Shivashish and Pranay – delving into the nuances of male bonding. In Season 2, the quartet will return to the screen as they navigate life, ambitions and relationships together with each other’s unhindered support. The 5-episodic series show is headlined by Dhruv Sehgal, Amey Wagh, Varun Tewari and Sayandeep Sengupta.

Voot greenlights Baked - Teen Tidaga, Sab Bigada season 3

Helmed by Vishwajoy Mukherjee, Baked - Teen Tidaga, Sab Bigada focuses on the misadventures of three college-going flatmates, who kickstart their entrepreneurial journey by venturing into a midnight food-delivery service. However, owing to their misfortune, the trio finds itself in trouble quite often despite making conscious efforts to do something right. After chronicling their hardships in its first two seasons, Baked season 3 will see the three friends reunite after seven years for a vacation in the hills, to take a break from their mundane lives. What follows is a roller coaster of a trip. The cast of the upcoming season stars Pranay Manchanda, Shantanu Anam, Manik Papneja and Kriti Vij in lead roles.