Trending OTT News Today: Venkatesh's Narappa release date out, Fahadh Faasil's C U Soon 2 confirmed, Soorarai Pottru's Bollywood remake and more

From Venkatesh's Narappa release date and Fahadh Faasil confirming C U Soon part 2 to Soorarai Pottru's Bollywood remake, Kangana Ranaut's best wishes for Ankita Lokhande's Pavitra Rishta 2 and Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut with Raj & DK being an over the top dhamaka; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...