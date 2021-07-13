Trending OTT News Today: Venkatesh's Narappa release date out, Fahadh Faasil's C U Soon 2 confirmed, Soorarai Pottru's Bollywood remake and more

As we walk away from another day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Venkatesh's Narappa release date and confirming C U Soon part 2 to Soorarai Pottru's Bollywood remake, 's best wishes for 's Pavitra Rishta 2 and ’s OTT debut with Raj & DK being an over-the-top dhamaka – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's best wishes for Ankita Lokhande as she kickstarts shooting for Pavitra Rishta 2 is costar goals

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 12th July 2021:

Venkatesh's Narappa release date

Directed by , Narappa is jointly produced by D. Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S. Thanu, and features top star Venkatesh Daggubati alongside , Karthik Rathnam and Rajsekhar Aningi in key roles.

Fahadh Faasil confirming C U Soon part 2

A sequel to C U Soon has been announced, with the confirmation coming straight from Fahadh Faasil and Director Mahesh Narayanan in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, where the duo also revealed interesting tidbits about how they plan to go about it and what changes will we see in C U Soon part 2.

Soorarai Pottru's Bollywood remake

After Master and Hit, we have the announcement another Hindi remake of the south blockbuster, which is 's Soorarai Pottru. The film will be bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and Abundantia Entertainment. While the film will be directed by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the original one, the makers have not revealed the lead actor of this remake.

Kangana Ranaut's best wishes for Ankita Lokhande's Pavitra Rishta 2

Ankita Lokhande and others have started shooting for Pavitra Rishta 2. Fans, friends and colleagues from the industry have been sending wishes to the actress and the team. Check out Kangana Ranaut's message for Ankita Lokhande below:

Shahid Kapoor’s OTT debut with Raj & DK an over-the-top dhamaka

Loved Shahid Kapoor in , , ? Wait until you watch him in his OTT debut, Sunny, with The Family Man duo Raj & DK. Read Exclusive Scoop below:

