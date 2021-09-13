As we close the chapter on another eventful day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From 's Bell Bottom locking its digital release and 's Sardar Udham Singh heading straight to digital to fans pegging Divya Agarwal to win Bigg Boss OTT, feeling Raqesh Bapat doesn't prioritise her and Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sehajpal being the new, hot couple in the Bigg Boss OTT house – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - OMG! Bell Bottom accomplishes this 'TOWERING FEAT' in its theatrical release making Akshay Kumar's 'heart swell with pride' –view pic

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 12th September 2021:

Fans peg Divya Agarwal to win Bigg Boss OTT

Host openly declared that Divya Agarwal is the only contestant who has reached the finale week by playing the game solo while also warning the other contestants that their connections could cost them big time come the finale. This elicited copious support for Divya on Twitter, with many already pegging her to be the winner. Also Read - #BLRecommends – The Family Man, Asur, Delhi Crime, Special Ops, Aarya and more: Top web series of 2020 that will leave you eagerly waiting for its new season

Read the full story here: Netizens shower love on Divya Agarwal after Karan Johar declares she's the only one to reach the finale solo – view twitter reactions Also Read - Bell Bottom Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar's spy thriller remains in the SAME RANGE as its opening day; Maharashtra and COVID-19 remain MAJOR obstacles

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom locks its digital release

Amazon Prime Video today announced the streaming premiere of espionage thriller BellBottom. The Akshay Kumar, , Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and starrer will have its OTT release on 16th September 2021.

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh heads straight to digital

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal's ambitious period film, Sardar Udham Singh, directed by National Award winner , could be headed for a direct OTT release, with Amazon Prime Video supposed to have bagged the rights.

Shamita Shetty feels Raqesh Bapat doesn't prioritise her

On tonight's, 12th September, 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode, Karan Johar drops a major update on the winner that'll be declared next week and calls out Raqesh Bapat on his sexism in the last episode while the latter declares that he doesn't want a relationship with Shamita Shetty a short while after she laments the fact that his priorities have changes concerning her and Divya Agarwal.

Read the full story here: Bigg Boss OTT, Day 35, September 12 Live updates - Karan Johar shares a MAJOR UPDATE on the winner; Shamita Shetty feels Raqesh Bapat doesn't prioritise her

Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sehajpal the hot, new couple in the Bigg Boss OTT house

It looks like the Bigg Boss OTT house is about to get a new, hotter couple to root for who promise to play things with a dash of extra spice. We're referring to Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal, and going by their new loved-up pics from the 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode, it certainly looks like things are heating up between the two good-looking celebs.

Read the full story here: Move over Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat; Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sehajpal's new loved-up pics convince us they're the HOT, NEW COUPLE of the Bigg Boss OTT house