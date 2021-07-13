Trending OTT News Today: Arya lands a knockout punch in the Sarpatta Parambarai trailer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to work with Kangana Ranaut and more

As another day vanishes into the night sky, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Arya landing a knockout punch in the Sarpatta Parambarai trailer and working with to Zayn Marie Khan's fangirl moment with Neeraj Madhav, and 's Sai Parvam heading for a digital release, and Tinder collaborating with Netflix for India's first dating reality show – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Sarpatta Parambarai trailer: Arya and Kalaiyarasan face off in director Pa. Ranjith's epic boxing clash between two warring clans

Arya landing a knockout punch in the Sarpatta Parambarai trailer

Sarpatta Parambarai stars the versatile and accomplished Arya in the lead. The film is directed by Pa.Ranjith, and produced by Neelam Productions and K9 Studios. It also features an ensemble cast including Dushara Vijayan, John Kokken, Kalaiyarasan, , John Vijay and Santosh Prathap in pivotal roles. Also Read - Naayak, Okkadu and more: 5 films rejected by pan-India star Prabhas which turned out to be blockbusters

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to work with Kangana Ranaut

Manikarnika films has announced the sheru for their upcoming film, Tiku Weds Sheru, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Sources indicate Kangana Ranaut was about to make the film with , but after his death Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be doing the role.

Zayn Marie Khan's fangirl moment with Neeraj Madhav

Neeraj Madhav and Zayn Marie Khan will soon be seen together in Netflix’s anthology web series, Feels Like Ishq. While talking about her upcoming episode, , which is a part of Feels Like Ishq, Zayn Khan shared how she fan-girled about her costar, Neeraj Madhav. Speaking about her excitement of working with Neeraj, Zayn said, “I am a very, very big fan. He had released a rap song right after we began shooting - and ever since I've met him, he's been really sweet, very well behaved, emotionally and intellectually as well. And then, when I saw his rap song, he had a completely different personality. He's something else. I'm a very big fan.”

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's Sai Parvam headed for a digital release

Word is that Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer, Sai Parvam, will be the latest South movie to join a spate of others as a direct digital release. Reports suggest that Rana Daggubati is in advanced talks with Netflix to sell the streaming rights of his movie at a premium price.

Tinder collaborates with Netflix for India's first dating reality show

Tinder, the world’s most popular app for sparking connections with new people, is partnering with Netflix as the official casting partner for its first ever Indian dating reality show, IRL: In Real Love. In tune with fan favourites like Indian Matchmaking, Love is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle, IRL: In Real Love, produced by Monozygotic, is set to sweep this generation off its feet with a true to its time dating format.