From Aashram actress Aaditi Pohankar gelling with Aaditya Thackeray and Lionsgate Play zeroing in on the release date of The Girl from Plainville to Voot's Doon Kaand cast, Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra's, web series, Svastha, and Netflix officially announcing Squid Game 2 – it's time to take a look back at all that went down in the web world today, 10th June. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest OTT newsmakers who've made it to the trending OTT news today.

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 13th June 2022:

Aashram actress Aaditi Pohankar gels with Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditi Pohankar congratulated Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray as he signed a pact with 23 firms at WEF to invest ₹30,000 cr in Maharashtra on his birthday. On the occasion of Aaditya's birthday, Aaditi visited his residence to wish him personally and share her heartfelt wishes for his noble deed.

Lionsgate Play decides release date of The Girl from Plainville

The Girl from Plainville will release on Lionsgate Play on 24th June. It revolves around the true story of Michelle Carter's texting-suicide case, exploring her relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events leading up to his death, and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Voot's Doon Kaand cast

Voot's upcoming web series, Doon Kaand, will feature Mohammed Iqbal Khan, Donal Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta among others.

Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra’s, web series, Svastha

Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra’s web series, Svastha, will air on Tata Play from 16th June onward. Provided as a value added service by Tata Play, the new series will be accessible to users for free.

Netflix officially announces Squid Game 2

Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

Netflix and Squid Game writer, director, producer and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk have officially announced Squid Game season 2 via the above tweet.