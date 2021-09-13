As the chapter closes on another eventful day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From 's release date and 's Hawkeye's trailer to fans calling Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sehajpal's bond vulgar, terming Raqesh Bapat “sexist” and 's mother impressing netizens on Bigg Boss OTT – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty impresses netizens with her 'postive aura' – view tweets

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 13th September 2021:

Fans call Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sehajpal's bond vulgar

It seems as Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal's budding romance has left viewers annoyed. One user wrote: “Cute my foot.. sab vulgarity dikha rahi yeh neha yuckkk,” while another wrote, “It's not cute it's cringe and we stopped watching it.” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 36, September 13, LIVE UPDATES: Divya Agarwal meets Varun Sood; Shamita makes peace with the former

Read the full story here: Neha Bhasin tears Pratik Sehajpal's vest; netizens call their relationship vulgar – watch video Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin tears Pratik Sehajpal's vest; netizens call their relationship vulgar – watch video

Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi release date

At long last, Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi, costarring Pulkit Samrat, Zoya Hussain and Shriya Pilgaonkar, will be available for the Hindi-speaking audience (the Tamil and Telugu versions had earlier released in theaters). The movie will have its digital premiere on Eros Now on 18th September.

Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye's trailer

Disney+ Hotstar and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping the official trailer for Hawkeye, a new web series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a superhero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit. Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner in the eponymous role and as Kate Bishop, along with Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th November 2021. Watch the Hawkeye trailer above...

Karan Johar terming Raqesh Bapat “sexist”

Raqesh Bapat's statement, where he said in the last episode that women aren't as strong as men, became the major focal point of the 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode, with host Karan Johar mincing no words on calling him out for his obvious “sexism”, refuting all his excuses.

Read the full story here: Raqesh Bapat termed “sexiest” by Karan Johar; netizens believe he doesn't deserve to be on the show

Shamita Shetty's mother impressing netizens on Bigg Boss OTT

Shamita Shetty's mother, Sunanda Shetty, entered the house as everyone's family members / friends were visiting. Netizens are mighty impressed with her positive aura. Check out the tweets below:

Read the full story here: Bigg Boss OTT - Shamita Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty impresses netizens with her 'postive aura'