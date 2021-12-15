Squid Game's leading man Lee Jung-jae has turned a year older. He is now 50 as per Korean age. As he celebrates his birthday today, the world is writing praises on the show Squid Game where he was the lead character. The good thing is that a new season is on the anvil. Another terrific news for OTT fans is the comeback of the Zindagi Gulzar Hai Jodi Kashaf and Zaroon. Yes, Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are coming together for a show for Zindagi. Amit Sadh announced that he has begun work on the superhit thriller show, Breathe. Take a look at the main news of the day... Also Read - Fawad Khan to make a comeback on Indian screens after 5 long, unending years – deets inside

Maharani 2 shoot resumes

Sohum Shah who played the role of Bheema in Maharani is all set to resume shoot on the show. He will be soon flying to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. The shoot of the series will begin from December 17, 2021. A source EXCLUSIVELY told BollywoodLife that he is going to three other locations too. The source informed, "Sohum has been and will be hopping cities with tight shoot schedules and work commitments. He will start the shoot for Maharani 2 in Bhopal, from December 17, 2021.After Bhopal, Sohum will also be traveling to 3 other locations for the show, details of which are kept under wraps for now." The show comes on Sony Liv and Huma Qureshi is the leading lady for the same. Also Read - From Aarya 2 to Hostages: 5 powerful women-led tales to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more

Read More: Maharani 2: Sohum Shah all set to start shooting; Exclusive INSIDE details about the web series Also Read - Maharani 2: Sohum Shah all set to start shooting; Exclusive INSIDE details about the web series

Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae turns a year older

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae has turned a year older. He is now 50 as per Korean age. The handsome star was born in Seoul in a rich home. When he was in his adolescence he was discovered by designer Ha Yong Soo while working at a cafe. He worked as a model for years before making his TV debut with Dinosaur Teacher. The show Feelings made him a household name. In 2021, he captured the imagination of the global audience with his pitch perfect performance as Seong Gi Hun in Squid Game. The show was on Netflix.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai duo Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed reunite

Good news for all Fawad Khan fans in India. He is roped in for Zindagi's new series that blends fantasy and an emotional story of a family. It will be directed by Asim Abbasi, who is behind the critically acclaimed show, Churails. His female co-star on the show is Sanam Saeed. This is thrilling news for Zindagi Gulzar Hai fans as Zaroon and Kashaf. The official Insta handle of Zindagi shared the first looks of Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed. Fawad Khan said, "I think Zindagi is taking bold and brave decisions when it comes to storytelling. It’s naturally evolving into a platform that encourages diversity of opinion and inclusiveness for all filmmakers and material ranging from everyday mainstream to avant-garde and noir. I feel there’s a place for everyone in this artistic landscape."

Read More: Fawad Khan to make a comeback on Indian screens after 5 long, unending years – deets inside

Amit Sadh starts work for Breathe 3

The handsome actor told people that he has resumed work on Breathe 3 on Amazon Prime Video. He was seen in the character of Kabir Sawant. Abhishek Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher left comments on his pic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMIT SADH (@theamitsadh)

Well, this was a round-up of all the trending news of the day. The world of OTT is a buzzing one and we will keep you updated.