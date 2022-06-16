From Suzhal - The Vortex's release date and Sarkaru Vaari Paata's digital premiere date both on Amazon Prime to the Feels Like Home review – it's time to take a look back at all that went down in the web world today, 10th June. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest OTT newsmakers who've made it to the trending OTT news today.

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 15th June 2022:

Suzhal - The Vortex release date on Amazon Prime

Suzhal: The Vortex is created by the powerful-duo, Pushkar and Gayatri, who are known for movies like Vikram Vedha and Oram-Po. They are venturing into the streaming space for the first time with a long-format series, which arrives on 17th June on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Bramma and Anucharan M., Suzhal The Vortex stars an ensemble cast of Sriya Reddy, Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh and Radhakrishnan Parthiban in lead roles.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata digital premiere date on Amazon Prime

After an average run at the box office, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will see its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video, beginning 23rd June, and the Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer will be hoping for a better response online from the audience.

Feels Like Home web series review

Feels Like Home on Lionsgate Play stars Preet Kammani, Anshuman Malhotra, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, Himika Bose and Inayat Sood, and is directed by Sahir Raza.

