Trending OTT News Today: Manoj Bajpayee-Sayani Gupta join the New Zealand cricket team, Humble Politiciann Nograj teaser is hilarious and more

From Manoj Bajpayee, Sayani Gupta joining the New Zealand cricket team and Kannada web series Humble Politiciann Nograj's teaser to producer Todd Black's praise for Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos, Bunty Aur Babli 2's OTT release and Amazon Prime's I Want You Back's premiere date; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...