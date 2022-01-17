From Kapil Sharma revealing how he proposed wife Ginni and Bigg Boss Tamil OTT announced with Kamal Haasan to The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 12 release date, Mission Fontline trailer and The Great Indian Murder motion poster; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the web world today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers from the digital space who've made it to the trending OTT news today. Also Read - Arjun Mathur to Pratik Gandhi: Top four performers on OTT making headlines for all the right reasons

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 17th January 2021:

Kapil Sharma reveals how he proposed wife Ginni

Ahead of the release of : I'm Not Done Yet releases on Netflix, a short promo from the standup comedy special has been dropped, where the ace comedian and wife Ginni Chatrath exchange some fun banter. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek extends an olive branch to Govinda over his ongoing family feud, 'Maine jo kuch bhi seekha hai unhi se seekha hai'

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 12 release date

This February, The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns for season 12, and will be available to watch in India on newly launched streaming platform Hayu from 2nd February onward. Returning for season 12 are housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin. The ladies are joined by new friend Traci Johnson.

Mission Fontline trailer

The audience will get access to India’s toughest military training with discovery+'s upcoming series featuring and , titled Mission Frontline. Farhan Akhtar will be training tough with the Rashtriya Rifle soldiers while Rohit Shetty will be seen in action with the Special Operations Group of the J&K Police. The show will be streamed under the OTT platform's Home of Patriots campaign, Watch the Mission Frontline trailer above...

The Great Indian Murder motion poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Get ready to witness a glamorous murder mystery, The Great Indian Murder, adapted from Vikas Swarup's book, Six Suspects, directed by . The show stars a talented ensemble cast, including Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, , , , and Jatin Goswami amongst others. It's jointly produced by adn Priti Vinay Sinha. As we prepare for The Great Indian Murder trailer, which launches tomorrow, check out the motion poster above...

Bigg Boss Tamil OTT announced with Kamal Haasan

Bigg Boss Ultimate aka Bigg Boss Tamil OTT, hosted by , will reunite some of the most popular and celebrated contestants of past seasons, giving them a second chance to claim the coveted title, win over the audience and redeem themselves.

