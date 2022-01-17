Trending OTT News Today: Kapil Sharma reveals how he proposed wife Ginni, Bigg Boss Tamil OTT announced with Kamal Haasan and more

Kapil Sharma, Kamal Haasan, Bigg Boss Tamil OTT, Rohit Shetty, Farhan Akhtar, Mission Frontline, The Great Indian Murder, Ajay Devgn, Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha have made it to the trending OTT newsmakers today