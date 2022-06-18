Trending OTT News Today: Good Luck Jerry first look and release date, She 2 leaked online and more

Janhvi Kapoor, Good Luck Jerry, Virata Param, Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Aaditi Pohankar, She 2, Kuttavum Shikshayum, Asif Ali, Disney Hotstar, Netflix have made it to the trending OTT newsmakers today