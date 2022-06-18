Trending OTT News Today: Good Luck Jerry first look and release date, She 2 leaked online and more

From Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry first look and release date and Virata Parvam's digital release date and platform to She season 2 being leaked online, Aaditi Pohankar opening up on the emotionally draining experience of She 2 and Kuttavum Shikshayum's streaming date– it's time to take a look back at all that went down in the web world today, 10th June. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest OTT newsmakers who've made it to the trending OTT news today. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Exciting deets about Prabhas’ Project K, Vijay's Thalapathy 66 first look update, and more

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 17th June 2022:

Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry first look and release date

Janhvi Kapoor wrote on Instagram: "Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge? #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar ."

Virata Parvam's digital release date and platform

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam is slated to release on Netflix 3 weeks after its theatrical run.

She season 2 leaked online

She season 2, starring Aaditi Pohankar, and created by Imtiaz Ali, has been leaked on various piracy websites such as Telegram, Movierulz, Tamilrockers and more.

Aaditi Pohankar on the emotionally draining experience of She 2

Aaditi Pohankar said, “The second season will give a lot more context to Bhumika’s past. As an artist I enjoy portraying challenging roles that allow me to experience a range of varying emotions. While shooting for season 2, there were days when I’ve just gone to a corner and cried because I deeply empathised with what Bhumika was going through. There are many Bhumikas in this world, her plight and pain will resonate with a lot of women.”

Kuttavum Shikshayum streaming date

Asif Ali starrer Malayalam movie Kuttavum Shikshayum is scheduled to begin streaming on 24th June post its theatrical run, however, the OTT platform it'll stream on isn't known yet.