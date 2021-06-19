Trending OTT News Today: Swwapnil Joshi’s Samantar 2 teaser looks intriguing, Varun Sharma’s Chutzpah teaser is whacky, Vidya Balan's Sherni garners rave reviews and more

With another rainy day washing past us, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending OTT news today. From Swwapnil Joshi’s Samantar 2 teaser and ’s Chutzpah teaser to 's Sherni garnering rave reviews, 's fans loving his swag in Jagame Thandhiram and creator Karan Anshuman slamming reports of Inside Edge season 3 being scrapped – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Dhanush announces new pan-India project, Nayanthara's next after Annaatthe revealed and more

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 18th June 2021:

Swwapnil Joshi’s Samantar 2 teaser

The Samantar 2 teaser promises to take us further on the intriguing journey of two men (Swwapnil Joshi and Nitish Bharadwaj), across two time periods, being faced with the same destiny in one lifetime, and how they circumvent this maze to fulfil their destinies

Samantar 2 teaser: Swwapnil Joshi's hit web series returns with the promise of more mind-bending twists and thrills

Varun Sharma’s Chutzpah teaser

Produced by , Chutzpah on Sony LIV features Varun Sharma, , Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi, Kshitij Chauhan amongst others, and revolves around the extreme influence of social media on today's youth

Chutzpah teaser: Varun Sharma and Dinesh Vijan's debut web series looks like a lot of fun in typical Choocha and Sexa style

Vidya Balan's Sherni garners rave reviews

and Newton director Amit V Masurkar has teamed up with Vidya Balan for Sherni. The movie is about a female forest officer who has to track down a tigress who is assumed to be a man-eater. The film is a commentary on the babu culture, man-animal conflict and how bureaucracy corrupts even the most honest.

Sherni Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Amit Masurkar's film will leave you enraged and anguished in equal measure

Dhanush's fans love his swag in Jagame Thandhiram

Kollywood star 's highly-anticipated film, Jagame Thandhiram, which is directed by ace filmmaker , has finally released on Netflix and it seems the gangster flick has impressed the actor's fans. But it is Dhanush's amazing act as rowdy gangster Suruli, which has won their hearts the most.

Jagame Thandhiram: Fans are blown away by Dhanush's swag as rowdy gangster Suruli – view tweets

Creator Karan Anshuman slams reports of Inside Edge season 3 being scrapped

Recently, news came out that the season three of Inside Edge was back to the drawing board as Amazon Prime India did not like the content created by the makers. It seems they had told the makers to reshoot or scrape the entire series. But creator and Director Karan Anshuman has dismissed the rumours as untrue and malicious.

Inside Edge 3: Maker Karan Anshuman slams reports of season 3 being scrapped; says, 'Absolutely untrue malicious'