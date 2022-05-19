Trending OTT News Today: Mahhi Vij's comeback, Payal Rohatgi slams Kangana Ranaut and more

From Payal Rohatgi slamming Kangana Ranaut and Mahhi Vij's comeback to Priyanka Chopra being battered and bruised, Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik's Ardh, and Esha Gupta's character in Aashram 3 – it's time to take a look back at all that went down in the web world today, 17th May. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers from the digital space who've made it to the trending OTT news today. Also Read - Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar, baap of action in Bollywood, reveals how the historical epic's action scenes tested him to his limits

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 18th May 2022:

Payal Rohatgi slams Kangana Ranaut

expressed her anger after losing Lock Upp. In her post, she slammed Dhaakad actress , saying that the latter made Munawar Faruqui a winner after bonding with at the much-talked-about Eid party.

Mahhi Vij's comeback

who took a long break after the birth of her daughter Tara is now all set to make a comeback to acting. As per sources, she's signed a Netflix series and will be seen in a hitherto unseen avatar.

Priyanka Chopra battered and bruised

is currently busy with the shoot of her web series, Citadel, and her recent picture from the sets has raised concerns among her many fans.

Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik's Ardh

Ardh, starring Rajpal Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, is a ZEE5 exclusive film, which will premiere on 10th June. Produced by Pal Music and Films, and written and directed by Palash Muchhal, the movie marks Rubina Dilaik’s film debut and portrays Rajpal Yadav as a small-town guy, struggling to become an actor in Mumbai despite being a great theatre actor. In order to survive in the city and earn his bread and butter, he pretends to be a transgender with the support of his wife, played by Rubina Dilaik, and seeks money in local trains and at the signals in Mumbai. Watch the Ardh trailer above...

Esha Gupta's character in Aashram 3

character in the Aashram 3 trailer has thrown up the most ambiguity and intrigue, so, we tried our luck and asked the MX Player web series' lead star, , and director, , to shed some light on her part.

