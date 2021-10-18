With the curtains being drawn after the highs and lows of another eventful day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Hawkeye's release date and Emraan Hashmi's Dybbuk teaser to Mira Rajput's favourite web series, Sony LIV announcing Pulwama Key No 1026 and Priyanka Chopra scuba diving with her Citadel crew – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 18th October 2021:

Hawkeye release date

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye is set in post-blip New York City, prior to the events of Avengers: Endgame, where Clint Barton aka Hawkeye ( ) has a seemingly simple mission: Get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, he reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan.

Read the full story here: Hawkeye RELEASE DATE: Jeremy Renner's debut web series in Marvel's phase four finally LOCKS its premiere – watch exciting new promo

Emraan Hashmi's Dybbuk teaser

Amazon Prime Video has released the teaser of its upcoming horror movie, Dybbuk - The Curse is Real, starring , Nikita Dutta and . Written and Directed by Jay K, the upcoming Amazon Original film is the official remake of the hit 2017 Malayalam movie, Ezra, which in turn was the official remake of the superhit 2012 Hollywood movie, The Possession. Watch the Dybbuk teaser above...

Mira Rajput's favourite web series

The popular web series often come to mind when you hear about someone binge-watching them or if you need to recommend something, right? However, it's quite different in the case of Mira Rajput, who has openly admitted to never watching a single episode of Squid Game or Game of Thrones.

Read the full story here: Mira Rajput Kapoor is bingeing on THIS web series and NO it's not Squid Game or Game of Thrones – Can you guess?

Sony LIV announces Pulwama Key No 1026

14th February 14 2019 was a dark day in the history of independent India as the Pulwama terror attack shook the nation to its core. The gruesome terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 Indian soldiers, not only evoked the nation’s anger, but also broke many families. SonyLIV is now gearing up for its next web series, Pulwama Key No 1026, based on the gruesome true story of the Pulwama terror attack, and directed by National award winner . The 8-episode series is based on award-winning author and journalist Rahul Pandita's book, The Lover Boy of Bahawalpur. The series is a tribute to all those martyrs whose dreams were blown to smithereens the minute the suicide bomber's car hit their bus.

Priyanka Chopra scuba dives with her Citadel crew

is currently busy in Spain with her upcoming web series, Citadel. In-between, the star has found an ideal way to destress: Scuba diving with the crew of the series, also accompanied by brother-in-law Franklin Jonas. Catch a glimpse of her underwater break between shots below:

Read the full story here: Priyanka Chopra goes scuba diving in Spain with her Citadel crew to combat stress – watch