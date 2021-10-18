Trending OTT News Today: Hawkeye release date confirmed, Emraan Hashmi's Dybbuk teaser is creepy, Mira Rajput names her favourite web series and more

From Hawkeye's release date and Emraan Hashmi's Dybbuk teaser to Mira Rajput's her favourite web series, Sony LIV announcing Pulwama Key No 1026 and Priyanka Chopra scuba diving with her Citadel crew; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...