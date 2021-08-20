Trending OTT News Today: Ronit Roy-Richa Chadha's Candy teaser is dark and deadly, Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai's first look is fun and more

From Surbhi Jyoti and Jassie Gill's Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai first look, and Ronit Roy and Richa Chadha's Candy teaser to Mohit Raina and Konkana Sen Sharma's Mumbai Diaries 26/11 teaser, Welcome to the Blumhouse first look and the Ankahi Kahaniya trailer; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...