From and Jassie Gill's Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai first look, and and Richa Chadha's Candy teaser to and Mumbai Diaries 26/11 teaser, Welcome to the Blumhouse first look and the Ankahi Kahaniya trailer – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 19th August 2021:

Ronit Roy and Richa Chadha's Candy teaser

Voot Select has dropped the teaser of its soon-to-released web series, Candy, which looks like an amalgamation of suspense, fear, hope, politics, ambition, murder mystery and a lot more. Directed by Ashish R. Shukla, the show boasts a stellar cast, headed by Ronit Roy as a teacher and Richa Chadha as a police officer. Watch the Candy teaser below:

Surbhi Jyoti and Jassie Gill's Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai first look

Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai is a romantic-comedy based on a funny and viral, real-life incident, starring Jassie Gill, Surbhi Jyoti, Vijay Raaz, Bijendra Kala, Atul Shrivastava and National Award winner and the late .

Mohit Raina and Konkana Sen Sharma's Mumbai Diaries 26/11 teaser

Created by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Emmay Entertainment, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional drama that pays tribute to the frontline workers set against the backdrop of the 26/11 terror attacks. The web series stars Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, , Shreya Dhanwanthary, , Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi. The web series will premiere on 9th September on Amazon Prime. Watch the Mumbai Diaries 26/11 teaser below:

Welcome to the Blumhouse first look

Amazon Prime Video announced this year's installment of Welcome to the Blumhouse, featuring an all new set of unique, unsettling horror and thriller movies, developed with an eye towards original, diverse storytelling. Produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios, the four new films are titled Bingo Hell, Black as Night, Madres and The Manor, with the first two premiering on 1st October and the next two, on 8th October. Check out this year's Welcome to the Blumhouse first look below:

Ankahi Kahaniya trailer

Netflix has released the trailer of its upcoming anthology film, Ankahi Kahaniya, which promises to take viewers through an intriguing journey of love, longing, relationships and human emotions. The three unique stories are set to premiere on Netflix on 17th September. Ankahi Kahaniya is produced by RSVP Movies and directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary. The three stories feature a wide range of talented actors like Abhishek Banerjee, Rinku Mahadeo, Rajguru, Dellzad Hiwale, , Zoya Hussain, and Palomi.