Trending OTT News Today: Mirzapur 3 to go on floors, Andaz Apna Apna set for a reunion, Nora Fatehi's injury on the sets of Bhuj and more

From Mirzapur 3 going on floors and Andaz Apna Apna set for a reunion to Nora Fatehi's injury on the sets of Bhuj: The Pride of India, Farhan Akhtar's weight transformation for Toofan and MX Player's Chhatrasal teaser; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...