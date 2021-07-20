Trending OTT News Today: Mirzapur 3 to go on floors, Andaz Apna Apna set for a reunion, Nora Fatehi's injury on the sets of Bhuj and more

As another day inevitably fades into the annals of time, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Mirzapur 3 going on floors and Andaz Apna Apna set for a reunion to Nora Fatehi's injury on the sets of Bhuj: The Pride of India, Farhan Akhtar's weight transformation for Toofan and MX Player's Chhatrasal teaser – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Amyra Dastur is a 'pretty package' as she exudes oomph in a kaftan with plunging neckline – view pics

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 19th July 2021:

Mirzapur 3 going on floors

There was a considerable gap between the first two seasons Mirzapur, and though Mirzapur 3 is definitely happening, fans are worried that it's again going to be a long wait after two lockdowns ensuing from the COVID-19 pandemic, which isn't seeming tp let up. To get some clarity on Mirzapur season 3, BollywoodLife put producer himself on the hot seat.

Andaz Apna Apna set for a reunion

In the clip, steals daughter 's lipstick and pulls other pranks in his 'Crime Master Gogo' avatar, indicating a big dhamaka in store for a special ' ' reunion, and it has got us super-excited for what's in store...

Nora Fatehi's injury on the sets of Bhuj: The Pride of India

got injured while shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India. A costar's gun accidentally hit Nora's Nora's face and within no time she started bleeding. But, the makers of the film decided to use her real injury in their shot.

Farhan Akhtar's weight transformation for Toofan

In a single picture that posted on his social media account, the actor shared three shirtless stills in different body shapes along with the variations mentioned on the weighing scale – 69.8, 85, 76.9 kg – which he attained for his recent Amazon Prime release, .

MX Player's Chhatrasal teaser

Starring Jitin Gulati of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story fame in the eponymous role, Chhatrasal is touted to be a historic web series shot on an epic scale, directed by Anadii Chaturvedi and sees essaying the role of the ruthless Aurangzeb.

