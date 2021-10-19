Now that another eventful day is finally past us, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Dhamaka trailer and Special Ops 1.5 release date to Kartik Aaryan's movie-signing spree, Squid Game deemed risky viewing for kids by schools, and the similarities and differences between Dhamaka and Korean film The Terror Live – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - How similar or different is Dhamaka from Korean film The Terror Live? Kartik Aaryan and Director Ram Madhvani REVEAL all

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 19th October 2021:

Dhamaka trailer

Finally we have the trailer of 's much-awaited flick, Dhamaka, which is the remake of Korean film The Terror Live. In the thriller, Kartik plays a journalist, who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. Also Read - Not only Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka, THESE Bollywood films starring Salman Khan, John Abraham and more are also remakes of Korean blockbusters

Read the full story here: Kartik Aaryan's intense look and power-packed performance promise to take your breath away in Dhamaka Also Read - Dhamaka, Jolly LLB 2, Ki And Ka and 3 more Hindi films that completed shoot in record time

Special Ops 1.5 release date

Creator and lead actor 's Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story is the first of its kind prequel narrative that delves deeper into the layers of how Himmat Singh became the fierce agent of Indian Intelligence.

Read the full story here: Neeraj Pandey, Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops 1.5 - The Himmat Story to start streaming from THIS date

Kartik Aaryan's movie-signing spree

Kartik Aaryan opens up on why he has signed so many movies one after the other as opposed to him being choosy before and what was his thought process behind it.

Read the full story here: Kartik Aaryan sheds light on shooting Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, Captain India, Shehzada back-to-back

Squid Game deemed risky viewing for kids by schools

According to reports, a council in the south of England has advised parents not to let their children watch the Netflix series, Squid Game. This decision came into effect following reports that kids as young as 6 and 7 years old are copying its violent challenges.

Read the full story here: Schools warn parents against letting children watch Squid Game

Similarities and differences between Dhamaka and Korean film The Terror Live

For the uninitiated, Dhamaka is the official remake of Korean film The Terror Live. So we were interested to know what all aspects of the original film the team has retained for the Bollywood remake and how much have they changed and got an opportunity to put both lead star Kartik Aaryan and Director on the hot sear over the same.

Read the full story here: How similar or different is Dhamaka from Korean film The Terror Live? Kartik Aaryan and Director Ram Madhvani REVEAL all