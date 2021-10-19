Trending OTT News Today: Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka trailer is DHAMAKEDAAR, Special Ops 1.5 release date out, Schools urge parents to keep kids away from Squid Game and more

From Dhamaka trailer and Special Ops 1.5 release date to Kartik Aaryan's movie-signing spree, Squid Game deemed risky viewing for kids by schools, and the similarities and differences between Dhamaka and Korean film The Terror Live; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...