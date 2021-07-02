Trending OTT News Today: Cinderella teaser subverts the Disney fairytale, State of Siege - Temple Attack trailer looks exciting, The Wheel of Time release date

With another day being enveloped by a moonlit sky, it's first time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From the Cinderella teaser subverting the classic Disney fairytale and the State of Siege - Temple Attack trailer looking mighty exciting, to The Wheel of Time release date, and the movie reviews of Haseen Dillruba and The Tomorrow War – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today. Also Read - Haseen Dillruba movie review: Taapsee Panuu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane are 'haseen', but the script and direction hardly match their efforts

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 2nd July 2021:

Cinderella teaser subverts the classic Disney fairytale

Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes , Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and .

Read the full story here: Cinderella teaser: Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel's OTT take on the Disney classic turns the fairytale on its head with a transgender godmother and coloured princess Also Read - Dayanand Shetty aka Daya on CID rerun: I am very happy with the decision and it's a very nice feeling

State of Siege - Temple Attack trailer looks mighty exciting

Along with Akshaye Khanna, Vivek Dahiya and will also be seen playing NSG commandos in State of Siege: Temple Attack, while actor will be seen in a cameo. The film will simultaneously release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Zee5.

Read the full story here: State of Siege - Temple Attack trailer: Akshaye Khanna, Vivek Dahiya and Gautam Rode team up for a daring rescue mission based on real events

The Wheel of Time release date

Based on Robert Jordan's fantasy novel series of the same name, The Wheel of Time web series has already been greenlit for a second season, so confident is Amazon Prime Video over the show. Besides Gone Girl actress Rosamund Pike, it also stars Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, and Madeleine Madden.

Read the full story here: The Wheel of Time: Here's when Gone Girl star Rosamund Pike's fantasy web series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime – plot and cast deets inside

Haseen Dillruba movie review

Rani Kashyap ( ) and Rishu ( ) enter an arranged marriage, but no sooner than they tie the knot, that all hope of a budding romance is quickly snuffed out. Enter Neel ( ), Rishu's cousin, who's dashing, handsome, charming and everything else that Rani's been looking for in her dream man. But when Rishu is pronounced dead, all suspicion leads to Rani and her absconding lover, Neel.

Read the full story here: Haseen Dillruba movie review: Taapsee Panuu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane are 'haseen', but the script and direction hardly match their efforts

The Tomorrow War movie review

Despite its derivative nature and and slightly overstaying its welcome at 2 hours and 15 minutes, Amazon Prime's The Tomorrow War zips by on the sheer conviction of its larger-than-life set pieces, fantastic creature design, adrenaline-pumping action sequence, and a wholly committed cast, especially a completely endearing .

Read the full story here: The Tomorrow War movie review: Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski's futuristic romp is terrific fun, even though we've seen better versions of humans vs. aliens