As we prepare for the end of another eventful day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From 's Dybbuk-styled scary prank and Adarsh Gourav beginning Extrapolations with and to Hum Do Hamare Do's new song, Raula Pae Gayaa, Hocus Pocus 2 taking off and the scamsters of Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 2nd November 2021:

Emraan Hashmi's Dybbuk-styled scary prank

Amazon Prime Video recently shared a clip of a scary prank, featuring Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta amongst others. The video shows how they created a spooky set up, and scared people on pretext of promotional interview. The setup also involved a Dybbuk box centered in the room, with a couple of cameras that recorded their reactions on seeing ghosts all around when they entered the place. Check it out above.

Adarsh Gourav begins Extrapolations with Meryl Streep and Kit Harrington

The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav recently made headlines for signing Scott Z Burns’ Extrapolations, which stars an ensemble cast of A-listers, including Meryl Streep, Kit Harington and Sienna Miller. He has now flown down to New York to join the rest of the cast and begin shooting for the highly anticipated web series themed on climate change.

Hum Do Hamare Do's new song, Raula Pae Gayaa

The new song of and 's Hum Do Humare Do on Disney+ Hotstar is out now. Titled Raule Pe Gayaa, the song comes with the tagline, 'Hua total siyapaa, jab shaadi vich baja #RaulaPaeGayaa'. Watch it above...

Hocus Pocus 2 takes off

Production on Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to Disney’s cult classic, is underway. The film directed by Anne Fletcher (Dumplin, The Proposal) will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in Fall 2022. Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy star as Winifred, Sarah and Mary – the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters who bewitched audiences in the 1993 film, Hocus Pocus. Doug Jones also returns as Billy Butcherson. Joining them are Whitney Peak as Becca, Lilia Buckingham as Cassie and Belissa Escobedo as Izzy – three young women in present-day Salem who incite the wrath of the three witches.

Meet the scamsters of Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar

After the release of an intriguing trailer, it’s time to introduce the scamsters of Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar. Bhargav Sharma, played by Vicky Arora, is the mastermind. Siddhant Rastogi, Bhargav’s confidant, childhood friend and partner in crime is portrayed by Anuj Rampal. Mr. Hari Shukla, fondly known as Guruji, played by , is Bhargav's teacher. Raunaq Shukla aka Ronnie, played by Santosh Singh, has been disappointed with his father all his life. Despite their differences, Ronnie has truly respected and loved his father and he joins the plan to keep his father safe. Radha Bhandari, Khushi Singh and Rhea Tandon, played by Swati Semwal, Sreya Muthukumar and Alisha Chopra round off the gang. Radha, who comes from a family of traditional money lenders, is tough, pragmatic, impulsive and has anger-management issues. She finds love in her best friend, Khushi, who is a simple girl, but willing to go the extra mile to live a better life with her partner. Talking about Rhea, she is deeply in love with Siddhant and dreams of belonging to a different world that is modern and sophisticated.