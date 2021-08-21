As we bring the curtain down on another day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Money Heist season 5's new characters the Amazon Funnies: Stand Up Shorts trailer to Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl's Helmet release date, Shamita Shetty-Divya Agarwal ending their rivalry and Akshara Singh jealous of Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin's growing closeness on Bigg Boss OTT – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Ronit Roy-Richa Chadha's Candy teaser is dark and deadly, Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai's first look is fun and more

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 20th August 2021:

Money Heist season 5's new characters

With just about two weeks remaining for the premiere of the fifth season of Money Heist on Netflix, show creator Alex Pina and the rest of the makers have decided it's time to introduce us to the new characters.

From Berlin's son to Tokyo's ex-lover – meet the new characters of Netflix's Money Heist season 5

Amazon Funnies - Stand Up Shorts trailer

In an exciting treat for all comedy fans, gear up for an hour of laughter in a special series with back-to-back 15-minute stand-up sets from talented comedians such as Shreeja Chaturvedi, Shankar Chugani, Ramya Ramapriya and Aadar Malik with Amazon Funnies: Stand Up Shorts, launching on 26th August on Amazon Prime. Watch the Amazon Funnies - Stand Up Shorts trailer below:

Aparshakti Khurana Pranutan Bahl's Helmet release date

ZEE5 has announced the premiere of Helmet, a social, quirky comedy, on 3rd September. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and actor DM Movies, Helmet stars Pranutan Bahl, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma. Directed by Satramm Ramani, with a screenplay and dialogues by Rohan Shankar, the film is a quirky depiction of the entrenched taboos and diffidences surrounding the simple act of buying condoms in the nation’s heartland.

Shamita Shetty-Divya Agarwal end their rivalry on Bigg Boss OTT

Looks like Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal are back to being friends. After massive arguments and sharing cold vibes, they have let bygones be bygones.

Read the full story here: Bigg Boss OTT - Shamita Shetty-Divya Agarwal end their rivalry

Akshara Singh jealous of Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin's growing closeness on Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT contestants Pratik Sehajpal and growing closeness has left Akshara Singh and Moose Jattana upset. It seems Akshara is jealous of this new equation.

Read the full story here: Bigg Boss OTT - Is Akshara Singh getting jealous of Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin