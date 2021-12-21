Everyday, several developments take centre stage, some expected, some unexpected, each falling under the categories of good, and or ugly, and so, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers from all the OTT platforms put together who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan getting a release date and fans go gaga over Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry in Gehraiyaan to Subhash Ghai's digital debut with 36 Farmhouse, Atrangi Re’s Little Little sung by Dhanush and Cubicles season 2 trailer – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - 83 movie review: The claps and tears won't stop for Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan's nostalgic masterclass of the event that united the nation

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 20th December 2021:

Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan gets a release date

Director Shakun Batra's next film, of Kapoor & Sons fame, was making news ever since its announcement, especially for its star cast, which included Deepika Padukone, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Produced by , the movie was expected to be one of the more anticipated films to release now that theatres have reopened. The film has finally got a title and release date, but for some reason best known to the makers, it's skipping its theatrical release and opting instead for the OTT route, going straight to Amazon Prime. Titled Gehraiyaan, the directorial, starring , , Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajat Kapur, and produced by , will begin streaming on Amazon Prime from 25th January 2022 onward. Also Read - KAI Coming To India: From leaving Karan Johar surprised to finding a huge fan in Tiger Shroff - here's why EXO's Kim Jong-in aka KAI is considered 'Idol of Idols'

Subhash Ghai's digital debut with 36 Farmhouse

After contributing to Indian cinema with some of the biggest blockbuster successes such as Hero, , Khalnayak, Pardes and Taal among others, is all set to bring 36 Farmhouse, which marks the filmmaker's OTT debut as the film is all set to release on ZEE5. Produced by Subhash Ghai and Rahul Puri, directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma, with a story written by Subhash Ghai and dialogues by Sharad Tripathi; 36 Farmhouse stars Flora Saini, , Barkha Singh, Vijay Raaz, and .

Atrangi Re’s Little Little sung by Dhanush

With Atrangi Re’s music topping the charts, the makers have launched yet another catchy number from the album. Little Little, the only song featuring all three lead actors, , and is the album’s most special song for more reasons than one as it's been sung by none other than Dhanush himself, with Hiral Viradia joining him on the vocals. While Dhanush shows us some fun dance moves in Little Little, the song also witness an epic dance-off between him and Akshay Kumar. Composed by A. R. Rahman, the lyrics have been penned by . Watch Atrangi Re's Little Little above...

Cubicles season 2 trailer

Cubicles is a story of Piyush Prajapati, fresh out of college and recruited like most of his batchmates into an Indian IT company. From the time he gets his first salary, working weekends, work-life balance, to all kinds of highs and lows, season 2 follows many firsts and chronicles the life of Piyush, a typical Indian first jobber and the people around him. A TVF creation, Cubicles features Abhishek Chauhan, Nidhi Bishit, and Arnav Bhasin in prominent roles, and will stream soon on Sony LIV. Watch the Cubicle trailer above...

Fans go gaga over Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry in Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi are looking like a bomb in the Gehraiyaan teaser and fans are going gaga over their sizzling chemistry. They just ccan't get over how good the two are looking together, with their chemistry being too hot to hande. Watch the Gehraiyaan teaser and check out the viewer reactions below:

