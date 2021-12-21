Trending OTT News Today: Fans go gaga over Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry in Gehraiyaan; Subhash Ghai's digital debut with 36 Farmhouse

From Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan getting a release date and fans go gaga over Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry in Gehraiyaan to Subhash Ghai's digital debut with 36 Farmhouse, Atrangi Re's Little Little sung by Dhanush and Cubicles season 2 trailer; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...