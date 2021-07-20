Trending OTT News Today: Venkatesh's Narappa gets leaked on Tamilrockers, Voot's Silsila SidNaaz Ka excites fans and more

The OTT medium has kept the entertainment quotient high in this pandemic. Venkatesh's Narappa which is the Telugu remake of Asuran is the talk of the week. Here is a look at the trending OTT news of the day... Also Read - Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz to come back with a new project, confirms producer Anshul Garg

Venkatesh's Narappa gets leaked

As we know, Venkatesh's Narappa has been leaked on sites like Tamilrockers and Telegram. This is the third film to get leaked after Toofan and Malik. The movie has released today on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Venkatesh and Priyamani in lead roles. The movie is a remake of Dhanush's Asuran. It seems Venkatesh has delivered a terrific powerhouse. Due to the pandemic, it could not come in the theatres. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal's old video, #SidNaaz new project, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shocking twist and more

Voot's surprise for SidNaaz fans

Voot is coming up a treat for all fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz. The film is Silsila SidNaaz Ka. The film is an original one capturing all the golden SidNaaz moments from Bigg Boss 13. This is huge given that it has been 2 years since Bigg Boss 13 wrapped up. The news is already trending on social media. Also Read - Trending TV News today: Karan Mehra accuses Nisha Rawal of physical violence; makers choose #SidNaaz for Kumkum Bhagya reboot, Vikas Gupta tests positive for COVID-19 and more

City Of Dreams 2

Hotstar Specials City Of Dreams is coming for a second season. The trailer is going to come out soon. The show stars Atul Kulkarni, Eijaz Khan, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar and other actors.



Indian Matchmaking for Emmys

Indian Matchmaking on has been nominated for the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category in the 73rd Emmy Awards. But there are mixed reactions to the nominations. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sima Taparia said, "The show recently completed one year and now with the Emmy nod, it has turned out to be a double celebration for me. Getting recognised on a global platform is a big deal, considering the show is about arrange marriage, which is a deep rooted tradition in Indian culture."

Tughlaq Darbar on Netflix

Tughlaq Darbar starring Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Raashi Khanna will first release on SUN TV. After that, it will release directly on Netflix, on the same night.