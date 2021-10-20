With another day drawing to a close, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Pakistanis being furious over Squid Game and The White Tiger's Adarsh Gourav joining Meryl Streel, Sienna Miller and Kit Harrington to the Tampa Baes trailer, Diary of a Wimpy Kid trailer and Suriya's Jai Bhim trailer date – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Sunny Leone enters a new, 'FUNNY' chapter in her life; opens up on turning into a standup comic [EXCLUSIVE]

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 20th October 2021:

Tampa Baes trailer

Amazon Prime Video announced its new unscripted web series, Tampa Baes, will premiere on Friday, November 5. All episodes will be available exclusively on Prime Video from that date onward. The e8-episode docuseries from 3 Ball Productions follows a young group of lesbian friends in Tampa Bay, an ever-growing gay hotspot on the Florida shoreline. Watch the Tampa Baes trailer above...

Diary of a Wimpy Kid trailer

Disney+ Hotstar released the trailer for Diary of a Wimpy Kid, which begins streaming this holiday season. The first book in Jeff Kinney's worldwide bestselling series comes to Disney+ Hotstar in this all-new animated adventure. It premieres exclusively on Disney+ December 3, 2021. Watch the Diary of a Wimpy Kid trailer above...

Suriya's Jai Bhim trailer date

The trailer of highly anticipated legal drama, Jai Bhim, has finally locked its release date. The Jai Bhim trailer will release the day after, 22nd October, while the movie itself streams on Amazon Prime from 2nd November onward.

The White Tiger's Adarsh Gourav joins Meryl Streel, Sienna Miller and Kit Harrington

Adarsh Gourav had a breakthrough role in The White Tiger playing the role of Balram Halwai which found him incredible fame, both locally and internationally. The talented young actor earned himself three major award nominations including BAFTA, AACTA and Independent Spirit Awards a few months back for his first international project. Now the actor has bagged his second major project, Scott Z. Burns’ anthology series for Apple TV+ titled Extrapolations. The show stars big wigs of the acting fraternity from the west alongside Gourav, including , Sienna Miller, Kit Harrington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan and .

Pakistanis furious over Squid Game

Squid Game may have captured the imagination of the entire planet, what with everyone across the globe hooked on to it and the Netflix show having broken several records. However, not everyone is happy with Squid Game, or should we say, one country in particular isn't.

