With another eventful day drawing to an end, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Netflix's Mismatched season 2 going on floors and MX Player's Sabka Sai getting a premiere date to wanting and in Bigg Boss OTT, and naming their favourite Bigg Boss OTT contestant, and sparks flying between and Raqesh Bapat – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Are Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat the first 'IT' couple of the house? Here's what we know

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 21st August 2021:

Karan Johar wanting Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Bigg Boss OTT

It seems that host Karan Johar, too, wants to take some decisions over what transpires inside the Bigg Boss OTT house or, at least, who enters it, going by his recent statements. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 13, August 21, Live Updates: Akshara Singh and Zeeshan Singh get into an ugly fight, Neha Bhasin slips into a bikini

Netflix's Mismatched season 2 goes on floors

Romance, Rishi-Dimple and all things love are set to strike yet again as Netflix kickstars the filming for the second season of its fan-favourite web series, Mismatched. Starring Rohit Saraf (Rishi), Prajakta Koli (Dimple) and a supporting cast that includes talented names such as Devyani Shorey (Namrata), Muskkaan Jaferi (Celina), Taaruk Raina (Anmol) and Vihaan Samat (Harsh), Mismatched struck a chord with everyone’s hearts first time around. Produced by RSVP Movies and directed by Akarsh Khurana, Mismatched season 2 has gone on floors from today, 21st August.

MX Player's Sabka Sai premiere date

Sabka Sai is highly anticipated amongst the followers of Sai Baba. Starring Raj Arjun in the titular role, the 10- episode mythology web series is directed by Ajit Bhairavkar. It’s touted to be a biographical endeavour of one of the most revered and spiritual beings that walked the face of this country. His journey from an adopted infant to struggles with his teenage identity and establishing himself as the ‘Saint from Shirdi’ will be narrated with layers of historical events like the Indian freedom struggle or epidemics like the Great Indian Plague. The show also stars , Mohammad Samad, Aakash Sinha, Manoj Kolhatkar and others in pivotal roles. Dubbed in Tamil and Telugu as well, Sabka Sai will stream for free from 26th August onward on MX Player.

Madhuri Dixit and Shakti Kapoor name their favourite Bigg Boss OTT contestant

In a recent video shared on social media, Bollywood legends Madhuri Dixit and Shakti Kapoor were seen rooting for one particular Bigg Boss OTT contestant. Shakti Kapoor shared a video on his Instagram handle while Madhuri Dixit shared a story, where they asked people to watch Bigg Boss and support and vote for said Bigg Boss OTT house inamte.

Sparks fly between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat on Bigg Boss OTT

While we talk about connections, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty, the so-called calm connection of the house seem to be getting real close. The naughty mischief between the two got all the other contestants' eyes on them in the middle of the night.

