Trending OTT News Today: Ajith's Valimai gets largest poster ever, 83 simultaneously launched on two digital platforms and more

Ajith, Valimai, 83, Ranveer Singh, Lock Upp, Nisha Rawal, Shreyas Talpade, Kaun Pravin Tambe, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty, Selfiee and more have made it to the trending OTT newsmakers today