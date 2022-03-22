From Ajith starrer Valimai getting the largest poster ever and 83 being simultaneously launched on two digital platforms to Selfiee announcing its two leading ladies, Shreyas Talpade revealing how he prepped for Kaun Pravin Tambe and Lock Upp contestant Nisha Rawal making a startling confession; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the web world today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers from the digital space who've made it to the trending OTT news today. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Reports of Nayanthara opting for surrogacy; KGF Chapter 2 song Toofan stirs up a storm and more

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 21st March 2021:

83 simultaneously launched on two digital platforms

Without so much as an subtle announcement, starrer 83, directed by Kabir Khan, and produced by , who also has am extended cameo in the sports drama, saw its digital release today, 21st March, at the stroke of midnight on not one, but two OTT platforms, Netflix and Disney Hotstar. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Akshay Kumar: Times when these 5 celebs said double meaning things and embarrassed themselves

Read the full story here: Here's when and where you can watch Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's sports drama, 83, on OTT Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut: 5 Bollywood actresses who charge more fees than many male actors

Ajith starrer Valimai gets largest poster ever

ZEE5, in a tribute event to, superstar , revealed the largest poster ever for a film, when unveiling a 10,000 sq. ft. poster of the actor's recent release, Valimai, while also announcing that the movie will stream on the streaming service from 25th March onward.

Selfiee announces its two leading ladies

and starrer Selfiee directed by Raj A Mehta, a remake of critically acclaimed and commercially succesful Malayalam movie, Driving License, has announced its two leading ladies, roping in Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.

Shreyas Talpade reveals how he prepped for Kaun Pravin Tambe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade27)

Kaun Pravin Tambe, the real-life story of a 41-year-old leg spinner who made his IPL debut, has been creating buzz since it's trailer released. Now, adding to the interest in the film, , who essays the eponymous Pravin Tambe, took to his official Instagram handle to share a glimpse into his prep for the role. Check out the video above...

Lock Upp contestant Nisha Rawal makes startling confession

, who's currently a contestant on 's reality show, Lock Upp, hosted by has confessed that she got attracted to an old friend and kissed him while still married to .

Read the full story here: Nisha Rawal confesses to kissing someone else when she was married to Karan Mehra