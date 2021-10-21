As the night dawns upon us and we bid farewell to yet another eventful day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From and Amazon Prime launching 10 new K-dramas and the Meenakshi Sundareshwar trailer to Indian Railways playing Squid Game, the popular shows Squid Game has beaten and China plagiarsing Squid Game – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 5 pictures of Aisha Sharma, Erica Fernandes and others that will tickle your funny bone

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 21st October 2021:

Amazon Prime launches 10 new K-dramas

Fascinating stories, talented actors and incredible cultural aesthetics, are reasons enough for the Indian audience to binge hard on Korean content. From K-dramas and films to pop music, Hallyu or the Korean wave has steered its way into the hearts of Indian viewers and added to the popularity of South Korean culture in India. To make things even more exciting for fans of Korean content, Prime Video today announced the launch of a dedicated content slate for K-dramas on the service. Starting today, 21st October, a repertoire of Korean dramas will go live for the Indian consumers in Amazon Prime’s content library. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor-Taimur Ali Khan at Karisma Kapoor’s house, Kartik Aaryan, Emraan Hashmi go cycling – 12 celebs who were papped in the city today

Indian Railways play Squid Game

Using the iconic giant doll from the first task of Squid Game, but with a twist where the doll is shown wearing a protective mask, Indian Railways posted three rules for all commuters to follow and 'Win the game against COVID-19', along with a few other creative twerks to popular characters and concepts from the show. Also Read - Karan Johar announces 5 new OTT releases, starring Madhuri Dixit, Jaideep Ahlawat, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Nushrratt Bharuccha and others — watch video

Read the full story here: Indian Railways uses Squid Game methodology to ensure passengers follow COVID-19 norms – view hilarious tweet

Popular shows Squid Game has beaten

Several great web series have come and gone, including this year, but few have managed to come close to the euphoria that is Squid Game, so much so that it has also managed to edge past some of the most popular web series of all time.

Read the full story here: Money Heist, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, The Mandalorian and 5 more famous shows Squid Game has BOSSED on OTT

Netflix's Meenakshi Sundareshwar trailer

Netflix invites you to be part of Meenakshi and Sundareshwar’s journey of love. The trailer of the romantic drama was released today and promises the film to be a beautiful and relatable depiction of newly wed couples, long distance relationships, career choices and the many other challenges that come along the way. Starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, the film marks Vivek Soni’s feature film debut and will release on 5th November 2021 on Netflix. Watch the Meenakshi Sundareshwar trailer above...

China plagiarses Squid Game

South Korean netizens have trolled China for blatantly copying Hwang Dong-Hyuk's mega successful series in their upcoming show, Squid's Victory. Various media outlets have reported that China is launching a new variety programme titled Squid's Victory sometime in 2022. It is going to come out on YOUKU, a big Chinese OTT platform. Now, everyone was startled when they unveiled the first promotional material as everything from the font to the background colours looked so similar to the smash hit Netflix Korean series.

Read the full story here: South Korean netizens troll China for blatantly copying Squid Game; say, 'Seriously, are they not embarrassed'