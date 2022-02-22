Trending OTT News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan penning web series, second contestant of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp and more

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui, Karan Mehra, Nisha Rawal, Sutliyan, Sumaira Shaikh, Dongri Danger and more have made it to the trending OTT newsmakers today