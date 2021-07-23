Trending OTT News Today: Priyamani's marriage may be illegal, Venkatesh's daughter is his biggest critic, Sarpatta Parambarai leaked online and more

With the ink down to its last drop and the last chapter of another day being written, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Sarpatta Parambarai's review and the movie being leaked online to 's marriage probably being be illegal, Venkatesh's daughter being his biggest critic and Pavitra Rishta 2 motion poster – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ankita Lokhande aka Archana shares the motion poster of the much-awaited lovestory with Shaheer Sheikh as Manav

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 22nd July 2021:

Sarpatta Parambarai review

Sarpatta Parambarai focuses on the prevalent boxing culture of North Chennai (then Madras) in the 70s and 80s, seen through the eyes of two rival clans, Sarpatta and Idiyappa, told against the backdrop of casteism and the geo-political scenario of the era, with an underdog story of rising, falling and redemption at its heart. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut to expose 'Bullywood', Karisma Kapoor replaces Shilpa Shetty, Gehana Vasisth stands by Raj Kundra in porn controversy and more

Read the full story here: Sarpatta Parambarai movie review: Arya starrer packs a solid punch despite following a formulaic path Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti RESPONDS to a fan who accused Ankita Lokhande of using SSR's name for publicity

Sarpatta Parambarai leaked online

Arya and Director Pa. Ranjith's Sarpatta Parambarai, which premiered today on Amazon Prime Video, has been leaked online for free download in HD qualities on pirated sites like Tamilrockers, Telegram and others. This leak might impact the viewership of the film, which is not good news for the streaming giant and makers.

Read the full story here: Sarpatta Parambarai: After Toofan and Narappa, Arya's sports drama leaked online for free download

Priyamani's marriage may be illegal

The Family Man 2 actress Priyamani and husband Mustafa Raj's marriage has been declared invalid by his first wife, Ayesha, who claims he didn't officially divorce her.

Read the full story here: The Family Man 2 actress Priyamani's marriage with Mustafa Raj is illegal?

Venkatesh's daughter is his biggest critic

Venkatesh Daggubati's Narappa, which recently released on Amazon Prime Video, has been garnering rave reviews from the audience. Even as fans are claiming that Venkatesh has given his career best performance in this hard-hitting drama, Venkatesh's daughter has watched the film and showered her love on father.

Read the full story here: Narappa: Aashritha Daggubati reviews father Venkatesh Daggubati's action drama; find out what she has to say

Pavitra Rishta 2 motion poster

has shared a motion poster of Pavitra Rishta 2.0. The poster is titled 'Pavitra Rishta... It's never too late'. The launch date of the show hasn't been mentioned, but fans are eagerly awaiting it.

Read the full story here: Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ankita Lokhande aka Archana shares the motion poster of the much-awaited lovestory with Shaheer Sheikh as Manav