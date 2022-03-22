From the Gullak season 3 trailer and Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah addressing sexism plus gender neutrality to the two ladies take us behind the scenes of Jalsa, Nimrat Kaur's weight gain for Dasvi and Abhishek Bachchan being nervous for Dasvi's trailer; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the web world today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers from the digital space who've made it to the trending OTT news today. Also Read - Dasvi: Abhishek Bachchan is extremely NERVOUS about mother Jaya Bachchan watching the trailer? Here's why

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 22nd March 2021:

Gullak season 3 trailer

The Mishra family is back to embark upon new chapters in their lives. Set in a quaint North Indian town, Gullak season 3 will further explore the far from perfect realities and dynamics of the Mishra clan, comprising parents Santosh and Shanti Mishra, their sons, Annu and Aman, and their evolution as a family and as individuals. Created by Shreyansh Pandey, directed by Palash Vaswani, produced by Arunabh Kumar, and written by Durgesh Singh; Gullak 3 is a TVF creation, starring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, , and Sunita Rajwar amongst others. The third season will premiere on SonyLIV on 7th April. Watch the Gullak season 3 trailer above...

Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah address sexism plus gender neutrality

Jalsa costars and played the 'How Far Would You Go' game with BollywoodLife based on their Amazon Prime movie, Jalsa, and came up with many kickass, no-holds-barred and no small amount of unexpected replies.

Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah take us behind the scenes of Jalsa

Amazon Prime Video has released a behind-the-scenes video that journeys through the process of learning and working with the film's cheerful child actor, Surya Kasibhatla, through narrative accounts by Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah and the rest of the cast and crew. Watch the Jalsa BTS video above...

Nimrat Kaur's weight gain for Dasvi

Apparently, weight gain in Netflix and Jio Cinema's Dasvi was a pretty scary experience for her, but she decided to surrender herself completely to the role and the results are supposed to have paid off big time.

Abhishek Bachchan nervous for Dasvi's trailer

With the Dasvi trailer launch tomorrow, 23rd March, word is that is somewhat nervous about how mother will react to it even though she seems to have really liked the posters and the idea of the film itself.

