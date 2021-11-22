Trending OTT News Today: Inside Edge 3 trailer dives into cricket betting, Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey reunite for ZEE5's 420 IPC and more

From the Inside Edge season 3 trailer and Vinay Pathak-Ranvir Shorey reuniting for ZEE5's 420 IPC to Kay Kay Menon turning back the clock with Special Ops 1.5, The Wheel of Time influencing Game of Thrones and Emmy nominees Vir Das-Nawazuddin Siddiqui catching up in New York; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...