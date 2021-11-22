As we look back at the good, bad and ugly that occurred over the course of another eventful day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From the Inside Edge season 3 trailer and Vinay Pathak-Ranvir Shorey reuniting for ZEE5's 420 IPC to Kay Kay Menon turning back the clock with Special Ops 1.5, The Wheel of Time influencing Game of Thrones and Emmy nominees Vir Das-Nawazuddin Siddiqui catching up in New York – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Inside Edge season 3 trailer: Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi and team dive into the world of India-Pakistan cricket betting and captaincy wars

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 22nd November 2021:

Vinay Pathak-Ranvir Shorey reunite for ZEE5's 420 IPC

After Nail Polish and 200: Halla Ho, ZEE5 is back with another courtroom drama, 420 IPC, but this time the drama is on an economic offense. 420 IPC is directed and written by , who has previously scripted the screenplay and dialogues for Akshaye Khanna starrer, Section 375. He has also directed , based on the Aarushi Talwar murder case, and The Stoneman Murders based on the infamous stone-man serial killings. 420 IPC is produced by Zee Studios and Kyoorius Digital P.L. It stars Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, and Rohan Vinod Mehra in pivotal roles. The ZEE5 Original Film will premiere on 17th December on the OTT platform. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Gripping trailer of Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Drushyam 2 out, Inside Edge 3 gets a release date, Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon impress in Dil Bekaraar trailer and more

Kay Kay Menon turns back the clock with Special Ops 1.5

In a candid conversation, actor went on to spill the beans on the entire process of recreating his look back from 20 years. He said, “Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story was a thrilling experience. The young Himmat Singh is a man of dry wit and vigour at the same time. He has a young ambition that’s got him to work in the intelligence team and as much as he respects the opportunity he’s driven to change the forces with his avant-garde approach to missions. It was a truly emotional experience to go back in time and portray this character because there’s so much to learn from him and his experiences.” Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 2 teaser receives a thumbs up from fans, Venkatesh Daggubati's Drushyam 2 gets a release date and more

Inside Edge season 3 trailer

Created by Karan Anshuman, Inside Edge 3 stars , Richa Chadha, , Aamir Bashir, , , , and . It releases on Amazon Prime on 3rd December.

The Wheel of Time influenced Game of Thrones

While author Robert Jordan started writing The Wheel of Time novels in the mid 1980s, there was only one epic that had dominated the entire genre till then. No points for guessing it was J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord Of The Rings. Jordan broke the format of the trilogy and thought differently, persuading his publishers to allow him to weave a sprawling tale over multiple volumes. Now, it has come to light that George R.R. Martin had earlier gone on record to give credit to the author saying, “I don’t think my series would’ve been possible without the Wheel of Time being as successful as it was”.

Emmy nominees Vir Das-Nawazuddin Siddiqui catch up in New York

Representing India at the 49th International Emmy Awards, nominees and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were seen enjoying a light moment together in New York City along with Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix india, ahead of the ceremony scheduled on November 22, 2021. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been nominated under the category of Best Performance by an Actor for Netflix’s Serious Men returns to the International Emmys for a second time after Sacred Games season 1. Vir Das has been nominated for his special, Vir Das: For India, in the comedy category, is India’s first ever standup comedian to be acknowledged at the International Emmy Awards.