With the prospect of another day looming large after the events that have gone by in the past 24 hours, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor's Bhoot Police continuing to rule and 's best movies to binge-watch to the Aakashavaani trailer, Ek Thi Begum 2 trailer and Lock'd IN trailer – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 21st September 2021:

Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor's Bhoot Police continues to rule

Bhoot Police continues to be the most-watched movie on Disney+ Hotstar in its second week as stated by an Ormax report. The horror-comedy stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and in lead roles. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, the movie released on Ganesh Chaturthi, 10th September. Also Read - Malaika Arora's glam look in a magenta jumpsuit spells chic and sass — view pics

Aakashavaani trailer

Aakashavaani, starring , Vinay Varma, Teja Kakumanu and Prashanth in key roles, is produced by Padmanabha Reddy under AU and I Studios. Ashwin Gangaraju, who has worked with SS Rajamouli previously, is making his directorial debut with the film. The tailer takes off with an old man telling people that they get to eat or starve, live or die, owing to God and Dora. Amidst an idyllic range of hills and habitats, we see that Dora is holding the people in his grip. Watch the mysterious Aakashavaani trailer above... Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Shilpa Shetty Kundra distances herself from Raj Kundra pornography case, Neha Kakkar trolled for her Kanta Laga look and more

Ek Thi Begum 2 trailer

The narrative of the first season of Ek Thi Begum followed the life of Ashraf, whose husband Zaheer, once the confidante of underworld don Maqsood (Ajay Gehi), got killed. Ashraf adorns the alias of Sapna, a bar dancer, and orchestrates a plan to kill everyone responsible for the murder of her husband. But her plans were foiled, and season 1 ended on a cliffhanger with Ashraf’s life in the balance. The second season begins with the hunt for Leela Paswan, another disguise donned by Ashraf, who defied death and returned to her mission of bringing the dreaded and powerful Dubai don to his knees. Directed by Sachin Darekar and Vishal Modhave, Ek Thi Begum stars Anuja Sathe, Shahab Ali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Vijay Nikam, Resham Shrivardhankar, Rajendra Shisatkar, Nazar Khan, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sauraseni Maitra, Lokesh Gupte, Mir Sarwar, Purnanada Wandekar and Rohan Gujar in pivotal roles. It'll stream on MX Player from 30th September. Watch the Ek Thi Begum season 2 trailer above...

Lock’d IN trailer

Directed by Maanavi Bedi, the web series stars Karan Mally, Anna Ador, Aisha Ahmed, Abhay Mahajan, Puja Sarup and Sunny Sharma and is slated to release on 24th September on Petrichor Films Official channel on YouTube. The 1 minute 40-second-long trailer showcases Karan and Natalia hearing the news of the lockdown and a crazy rollercoaster that ensues thereafter. The 7-episodic slice of life series revolves around the newly dating couple that get stuck living together; their bitter sweet journey in discovering one another and in turn discovering a bit of themselves. Watch the Lock’d IN trailer above...

Kareena Kapoor's best movies to binge-watch

Are you a diehard Kareena Kapoor fan? Then here's a list of some of Bebo's best movies that you can binge-watch right now on these OTT platforms...

