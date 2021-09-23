With the door being shut on another day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Star Wars Visions being truly visionary and Netflix announcing Venkatesh-Rana Daggubati's Rana Naidu to Shang Chi and Jungle Cruise web release dates, Sachin Tendulkar, and joining ZEE5's Global Citizen Live World Broadcast, and the lyrical music video of 's Bhramam, titled Munthiripoovo – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Indian Idol 12: From Shanmukhapriya's yodelling to Sawai's large vocal range, these 5 best moments from Ajay-Atul's night were a magnificent spectacle

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 22nd September 2021:

Star Wars Visions truly visionary

Star Wars: Visions comprises nine episodes of different storylines across multiple timelines in the Star Wars cannon, showcased, for the first time, in anime, and, inculcating novel themes like Samurais, a nod to legendary Japanese Director 's works, subversive plot elements, unexpected origin stories and even a hint at a parallel universe.

Netflix announces Venkatesh-Rana Daggubati's Rana Naidu

Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati will be seen sharing screen space in Netflix’s upcoming crime web series, Rana Naidu. Produced by Locomotive Global Inc., the show is an official adaptation of the hit, award-winning Showtime series, Ray Donovan, and will commence shooting soon. The plot revolves around Rana Naidu, the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem. The format rights are licensed by Viacom CBS Global Distribution Group. Karan Anshuman is the showrunner and the Director and joining him to co-direct is Suparn Verma.

Sachin Tendulkar, Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan join ZEE5's Global Citizen Live World Broadcast

With Mumbai being added to the list of Global Citizen Live destinations, viewers will get to see their favourite Indian artists, including , Ajay-Atul, Badshah and Tanishk Bagchi perform live along with appearances by Sachin Tendulkar, Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan who have also come on board amongst others to support the Global Citizen Live campaign. The festival will be broadcast on the television channels of ZEE and the audience can also catch the planet’s most concerned artists and greatest performers on ZEE’s digital entertainment platform, ZEE5, in India and across the globe.

Lyrical music video of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bhramam, titled Munthiripoovo

Amazon Prime Video recently announced the release of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bhramam. Directed by Ravi K Chandran, the film will drop exclusively on Amazon Prime on 7th October. Ahead of the film's launch, the streaming platform today released a lyrical music video titled Munthiripoovo. The video of this peppy and soulful track, starring Prithviraj and Raashi Khanna, has been composed and arranged by Jakes Bejoy, who has also lent his voice to the song along with Midhun Suresh. B K Harinarayanan has penned the lyrics. Bhramam also features , Sudheer Karamana and Mamtha Mohandas. It's the official Malayalam remake of Andhadhun.

Shang Chi and Jungle Cruise web release dates

The Walt Disney Company has huge plans for the Disney + Day on a global scale. Subscribers all over the world will be treated to new content across their brands like Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star. The streaming premiere of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will take place on November 12. The much loved Jungle Cruise will also be available to all subscribers. Dopesick, an original web series, starring , too, will be streamed across the globe.

