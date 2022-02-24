From the third contestant of Lock Upp and Munawar Faruqui opening up on being scared of Kangana Ranaut to Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband being approached for Lock Upp, Heeramandi being full of sex plus slang and the best Madhuri Dixit movies to binge-watch on digital platforms; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the web world today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers from the digital space who've made it to the trending OTT news today. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Tejasswi Prakash and more Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 23rd February 2021:

Third contestant of Lock Upp

Bold and controversial diva Poonam Pandey is all set to be a part of Kangana Ranaut's digital reality show, Lock Upp. Her sultry promo is out now... Also Read - Rakhi Sawant tries a ‘Kim Kardashian' avatar but it BACKFIRES; fans say, ‘Urfi Javed ke baad ab yeh’ – watch

Munawar Faruqui opens up on being scared of Kangana Ranaut

Is Munawar Faruqui, one of the confirmed contestants of Lock Upp, scared of host ? This is what the stand-up comedian has to say...

Rakhi Sawant's ex husband approached for Lock Upp

Has ex-husband, Ritesh Singh, been approached for and Kangana Ranaut's bold reality show, Lock Upp? Here's what we know...

Heeramandi being full of sex plus slang

Post Gangubai Kathiawadi, is expected to dive into his first web series, Heeramandi, starring , and among others, and from what we're hearing, it's going to be in stark contrast to his staple style

Best Madhuri Dixit movies to binge-watch on digital platforms

starrer The Fame Game is all set to premiere on Netflix on 25th February 2022. The web series will mark the actress' OTT debut. Before it drops, here are five of her best movies to savour for her acting prowess on multiple OTT platforms.

