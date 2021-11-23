As we progress through another eventful day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From opening up on the risk she took with The Family Man 2 and not quitting OTT to 's Aranyak trailer, Atrangi Re's trailer date and Abhishek Banerjee-Barkha Singh teaming up for The Great Weddings of Munnes – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 23rd November 2021:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on the risk she took with The Family Man 2

Manoj Bajpayee confessed that he didn't have to look far for inspiration to play Srikant Tiwari as he came from a middle-class upbringing while also admitting that he almost didn't play the role. On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu touched upon how the risk she took with The Family Man 2 has benefitted her and opened up several new avenues for the actress.

Read the full story here: Manoj Bajpayee REVEALS he almost refused The Family Man while Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on how she took a risk with the show

Raveena Tandon's Aranyak trailer

A misty town, a forgotten myth and series of murders! Combine all this with a stellar cast and a gripping storyline, you are set up to unravel the intrigue. This December 10, Aranyak (referring to a forest or a forest dweller) will transport you to the fictitious town of Sironah, nestled in the hills to give you all the thrills! Mysteries are waiting to be solved in Netflix’s upcoming popcorn thriller starring the celebrated actress Raveena Tandon making her Netflix debut alongside an ensemble cast that includes , Parambrata Chatterjee, Zakir Hussain, and in pivotal roles. The series is produced by Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment, Showrun by , Directed by Vinay Waikul and Written by Charudutt Acharya. Watch the Aranyak trailer above...

Atrangi Re's trailer date

Leaving fans excited and guessing about all the atrangi-ness headed their way, Atrangi Re, which will release on Disney+ Hotstar and is directed by Aanand L. Rai, promises to showcase , and in never-seen-before avatars. Ready to rule your screens and hearts, the film's trailer is slated to drop tomorrow, 23rd November.

Abhishek BBanerjee-Barkha Singh team up for The Great Weddings of Munnes

Created and produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa, The Great Wedding of Munnes is a Jio Studios Original web series that will premiere exclusively on Voot Select. The show stars Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh in the main lead. Directed by Sunil Subramani, the story is about a middle-class man’s desperate attempts to marry the woman of his dreams, leading to a series of hilarious misadventures. Principal photography will take place in Mathura, Agra, Hyderabad and Jaipur.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui not quitting OTT

It seems that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's words were taken out of context as many celebrities' are by the press. The actor has now clarified what he meant and it couldn't be further from what he was quoted.

Read the full story here: Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui really quitting OTT after all the fame it has brought him? Here's the TRUTH