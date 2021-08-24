As we approach the conclusion of another day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From the Welcome to the Blumhouse teaser and Billie English's Happier than Ever - A Love Letter to Los Angeles trailer to Nithiin's Maestro releasing on Disney+ Hotstar, 's Cruella getting a release date in India on Disney+ Hotstar and Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba forming a new connection in the Bigg Boss OTT house – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Nath REVEALS who will WIN the show and its not Divya Agarwal! Can you guess? [EXCLUSIVE]

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 24th August 2021:

Welcome to the Blumhouse teaser

The teaser trailer for the latest installment of Amazon Prime Video's Welcome to the Blumhouse, promising four unique, unsettling horror movies, featuring both well-established and breakout actors has been dropped. The first wo horror films from the slate, Bingo Hell and Black as Night, will premiere on 1st October, while the next two, Madres and The Manor will drop on 8th October. Watch the Welcome to the Blumhouse teaser below: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 16, Live Updates: Pratik Sehajpal breaks Akshara Singh's heart; Milind Gaba calls Neha Bhasin a hypocrite

Billie English's Happier than Ever - A Love Letter to Los Angeles trailer

Grammy Award-winning and chart-topping artist, Billie Eilish, will make her OTT debut with Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – a cinematic concert experience, premiering globally on Friday, 3rd September. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and by Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne the special will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops. Watch the Happier than Ever - A Love Letter to Los Angeles trailer below: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Nath names who is the DIRTIEST contestant on the show [EXCLUSIVE]

Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba forming a new connection in the Bigg Boss OTT house

Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba have become the new connection inside the Bigg Boss OTT house after their former connections, Pratik Sehajpal and , ditched them.

Read the full story here: Fans of Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba express happiness as they become a new connection – read tweets

Nithiin's Maestro to release on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar brings its first big-ticket Telugu film, Maestro. Featuring Nithiin, and Nabha Natesh, Maestro is the official remake of Director 's National Award winning masterpiece and smash commercial hit, Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurana, Tabu and starrer.

Emma Stone's Cruella getting a release date in India on Disney+ Hotstar

All the fun, fashion and edge served up by Academy Award winners Emma Stone and will be available for streaming from 27th August onward as Cruella is set to premiere in India on that date on Disney+ Hotstar.