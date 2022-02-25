From Rakhi Sawant slamming Kangana Ranaut and Tehseen Poonawalla opening up on doing Lock Upp to Squid Game actor Anupam Tripathi headlining new podcast series, 83's digital release date and the best Ajith movies available on streaming platforms; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the web world today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers from the digital space who've made it to the trending OTT news today. Also Read - Before Valimai, check out Ajith movies like Veeram, Mankatha, Yennai Arindhaal and more on ZEE5, Hotstar, Voot and other OTT platforms

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 24th February 2021:

Rakhi Sawant slams Kangana Ranaut

Read the full story here: Also Read - Before Valimai, Ajith starrers Vedalam, Veeram, Viswasam, Mankatha and more set the box office on fire

Tehseen Poonawalla opens up on doing Lock Upp

Read the full story here: Also Read - Rakhi Sawant joins latest Instagram trend, dances in a short pink dress; fans say, ‘Piche se sab dikh raha hai’ – watch

Squid Game actor Anupam Tripathi to headline new podcast series

Read the full story here:

83 digital release date

Read the full story here:

Best Ajith movies available on streaming platforms

Read the full story here: