From Lock Upp might not being able to meet its release date and the Kangana Ranaut reality show facing legal trouble to Bobby Deol whacking a sixer in Love Hostel, Rajpal Yadav's first look in Ardh and Indians finding digital platforms expensive plus complex; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the web world today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers from the digital space who've made it to the trending OTT news today.

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 25th February 2021:

Lock Upp might not meet its release date

Lock Upp, hosted by and produced by , might not meet its release date of 27th February now after finding itself in some hot legal waters over allegations of plagiarism.

Kangana Ranaut reality show in legal trouble

We've been informed that a certain Mr. Sanober Baig has sought and been granted a stay order against the makers of Lock Upp, which, apparently, prevents Ekta Kapoor to go ahead with the show.

Rajpal Yadav's first look in Ardh

The first-look poster of Rajpal Yadav as a transgender in Ardh has released and it has people intrigued at seeing the actor, known mostly for comic roles, in a very different avatar. Check it out above...

Indians finds digital platforms expensive plus complex

Surveying India's OTT scenario, Accenture’s Streaming’s Next Act report reads: “While growth in streaming services has given consumers an explosion in choice, it’s also created considerable complexity. And navigating through OTT services is like entering different rabbit holes, each with its own entry and exit – a turnoff for consumers. The monthly payments for more services are a growing problem. In fact, many consumers are approaching their upper limit on the amount of money they’ll spend for streaming services.”

Bobby Deol whacks a sixer in Love Hostel

is Oscar worthy in Love Hostel – his best performance ever while Sanya Malhotra is first rate, too. Shanker Raman's movie is an edge-of-the-seat, cold-blooded thriller that makes your blood boil at how consenting adults choosing whom to marry is given the tag of “Love Jihad”.

